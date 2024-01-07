One cute couple got married without much of a fuss, in a stunning wedding, and many people loved seeing

The newlyweds looked happy when they tied the knot in the quickest way possible while dressed to the nines

Many people were in awe of the couples who went all out for their wedding day, which delighted Mzansi

A couple decided to get married. The lovebirds made a video of their special day.

A TikTok video shows a couple who had a Home Affairs and treated it like a white wedding. Image: @innocentmttsweni

Source: TikTok

The video of the man and woman received more than 150, 000 likes. There were comments from people who were inspired by the simple wedding day.

Men and women get married quickly

A man and a woman tied the knot in the most simple way. The bride in the clip by @lindiweguyo dressed up as though it was a white wedding they had at Home Affairs

Watch the video below:

South Africa moved by simple wedding

Online users commented on the video gushing over the newlywed couple. Netizens wrote that they would be eager to try a similar type of wedding.

Lufuno said:

"Thousands and thousands saved no debts accumulated. Happiness overload. No financial stress afterwards. Congratulations.Wishing you both a happy M."

theog4u2104 commented;

"Congratulations, my husband and I did this 15 years ago and @ our 10th year anniversary he gave me the white wedding of my dreams."

Katlego added:

"When you first see each other & he keeps praising you.Took my heart fr.."

Joalane Nkosi wrote:

"I married 22yrs ago at 22yrs in a huge … debt ..abusive marriage. If I ever remarry… thus the way to go. Full of love; authentic and genuine. "

Another couple gets married at Home Affairs

In a related story a couple also acted for a simple, low-cost wedding. The couple went viral on social media.

Mzansi marvels happy couple who tied the knot at Home Affairs

Briefly News previously reported that one couple sealed the deal at Home Affairs, and the happy news went viral on social media. While a Home Affairs wedding is not something most people dream of, seeing the pure happiness oozing from this couple had some people considering a low-key wedding.

Many couples are held back from getting married due to financial constraints. However, times are changing, and lavish weddings are slowly phasing out. Love is so much more than the amount you spend on your wedding day.

Twitter user Bontle Moka and her man recently said their I-Dos at the Department of Home Affairs and were bursting with happiness. Sharing their happy moment on social media, Bontle made it clear that true love will make any moment magical and that a huge wedding does not define the strength of your connection.

