A man did the most to cater to his significant other. Online users were amused after seeing how the man showed love to his partner.

A TikTok video of a man showing how he'd act if he was married went viral. Image: @xola_zide2

There were more than 9,000 likes on the TikTok video of the man. People left hundreds of comments joking about the young man.

Man demonstrates being husband

A man @xola_zide2 showed women the type of husband he would be. In a video, he kept bringing food served on a tree while walking like a timid bride.

Watch the video below:

SA amused by subservient man

Online users thought the guy's husband's act was hilarious. Peeps could not get over the man's mannerisms and how he brought half a loaf of bread each time.

fairy commented:

"A docile king!"

✩’ wrote:

"If my husband isn’t like this, straight back to his father’s house."

Liya Jokazi ❤said:

"Now let's talk about the bread not the whole bakery chile."

Nomafu complained:

"Mind you bread is almost R24."

Katleho joked:

"ubaba loves the bread."

Quarshie Peace wondered:

"Why does he keep giving you half a loaf?"

Denver was amused:

"The number of slices OF BREAD... MUST BE A CRIME."

Lesedi added:

"The head tilt is very important."

Man does chores with wife

A man helped his significant other with chores since she is a new bride. Many people were touched by the helpful guy.

Mzansi man gets dragged into spring cleaning

Brieky News previously reported that parents will have you working when you visit. This man learnt the hard way when he went to see his mom and ended up spending the day spring cleaning.

Our parents come from a generation of hard work, and that is why you will not sit still when you go for a visit.

People laughed in the comment section as they know how parents make your work. Some suggested buying mom appliances to make her life better, but the man said she is not interested.

