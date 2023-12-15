Music executive Vusi Leeuw has responded to Ntsiki Mazwai's accusations with a subtle Instagram post

Leeuw said that Mazwai exploited the late singer Zahara's death to revive her failing music career and podcast

He also accused Mazwai of insincerely mourning Zahara and using her passing for personal gain

The battle line between Ntsiki Mazwai and music executive Vusi Leeuw has been drawn. Leeuw recently shaded the controversial poet with a subtle post.

Vusi Leeuw shares spicy clapback after Ntsiki Mazwai's accusations.

Source: Instagram

Vusi Leeuw drags Ntsiki Mazwai with subtle post

Popular music executive Vusi Leeuw has seemingly responded to media personality Ntsiki Mazwai's accusations with an indirect post.

Taking to his Instagram page days after Ntsiki accused him of exploiting her and ruining her career, Leeuw shared a lengthy tribute to the late singer. He seemingly fired shots at the uWrongo hitmaker saying she used Zahara's death to revive her dead music career and failed podcast. He said:

"Rest in Peace Bulelwa . Sadly, some Losers have decided to try launch themselves, their failed podcast and singles at the back of your sad passing Bulelwa. They are acting like they ever cared about you. You were accessible and available but they've NEVER even came to see how they can help you OR even to say hello."

Vusi Leeuw seemingly claims Ntsiki has crocodile tears

Social media has been awash with heartfelt tributes following Zahara's death announcement. Some artists also took the chance to call out those who have been using their positions to exploit them in the industry.

Ntsiki was among those who spoke out and she clearly stated that Vusi Leeuw destroyed her career. Vusi fired back on his page. He noted that some artists were using Zahara's death to search for clout. He added:

"All of a sudden, they are all over social media with fake/ crocodile tears, claiming to be righteous, all in your name. They've all of sudden appointed themselves to be your spoke persons as if they knew you and all your struggles. Well let's hope lefu la hau le tlo ba phidisa. Rest in Peace, my Dear, uGqatso lwakho uligqibile. "

