Ntsiki Mazwai has opened a can of worms on social media. The outspoken media personality recently put popular music executive Vusi Leeuw on full blast on her page.

Ntsiki Mazwai has accused music executive Vusi Leeuw of exploiting her.

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai says Vusi Leeuw exploited her

South African musicians are tired of working hard and having nothing to show. The recent death of talented singer and guitarist Zahara started the debate about how stakeholders in the music industry are exploiting artists.

Singer and poet Ntsiki Mazwai joined the conversation and told her own story. The Moya Podcast host accused music executive Vusi Leeuw of exploiting her. She said Vusi ruined her career and benefitted from her work. She wrote:

"You ruined my career and got for my work...I will happily tell my story.. you got fired from EMI and then manipulated me to come with you to start your label. And then sold my product to Gallo....getting paid for MY WORK."

Vusi Leeuw threatens Ntsiki Mazawi

Vusi Leeuw did not take Ntsiki's accusations lightly. He debunked the allegations and accused Ntsiki of gaslighting him. He also threatened to take the uWrongo hitmaker to court.

"Oh, that’s how u remember it now… The 1st concession u WILL make is that I was fired from EMI. I RESIGNED‼️ Receipts are there for proof. And the rest of your spew is in-factual garbage for sensationalism & gaslighting… see you at your 1st home, the High Court. Happy Festive."

