Nota Baloyi has shared his thoughts on the ongoing DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's alleged abuse saga

The controversial media personality took to Twitter and claimed that DJ Maphorisa admitted that he was guilty by issuing a joint statement

Nota also noted that the Abalele hitmaker will lose endorsements because he agreed to issue the joint statement

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's abuse allegations took a dramatic turn. Fans were surprised when the two stars issued a joint statement on social media, days after the controversy.

Nota Baloyi has commented on DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's joint statement. Image: @djmaphorisa and @lavidanota

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi weighs in on DJ Maphorisa and Thuli Phongolo's statement

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Thuli Phongolo raised a few eyebrows when she issued a joint statement with DJ Maphorisa a few days after the assault charges.

The two stars issued a joint statement and noted that their teams will be dealing with the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to ZAlebs, the viral statement did not sit well with outspoken media personality Nota Baloyi who took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matter.

Nota Baloyi said that DJ Maphorisa threw his career away by agreeing to issue a joint statement with Thuli Phongolo. Per Nota's conclusion, the Abalele hitmaker admitted that he was guilty by agreeing to issue the statement. He wrote:

"RIP to brand Maphorisa… He can kiss corporate support goodbye & Thuli Phongolo will use their statement as an admission of guilt. Never put a woman in mission-ary position to destroy your career. Bookings & streams will still come in but endorsements are where the real money is!"

DJ Maphorisa's fans disagree with Nota Baloyi's sentiments regarding his statement with Thuli Phongolo

As usual, Mzansi felt Nota Baloyi was being dramatic with his thoughts on the matter. Many said the GBV allegations against DJ Maphorisa will not ruin his career.

@kelevra_bd69 said:

"MAPHORISA will reign the amapiano genre for a long time to come. He's not about to lose any gigs from this GBV case. We know it shouldn't be taken lightly, but he isn't going broke anytime soon."

@JoeFerg58678029 wrote:

"Maphorisa made money from Gigs, local and abroad. The Sony deal was big too. I don't think he has major corporate deals that will sink him. But yea, this GBV mess will slow down some income."

@InnocentMosoeu noted:

"Maphorisa does need to rely on endorsements he has built his brand with people who wouldn't screw him as you did with Kwesta."

Thuli Phongolo and DJ Maphorisa roasted after releasing a statement addressing assault case

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thuli Phongolo has continued to disappoint those who stood by her after she made assault allegations against her lover DJ Maphorisa at Sandton Police Station.

Thuli startled everyone on Twitter on 15 May when she released a joint statement with Maphorisa. In the viral statement, they said the hate train on social media had been very distressing, and that's why they will deal with the situation privately.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News