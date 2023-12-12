The untimely passing of Zahara has led to an outpouring of tributes and grief on social media

Kelly Khumalo became a target of online backlash and trolling as Zahara's fans expressed their sadness

An infamous X user's post sparked a wave of criticism, putting Kelly in the centre of the hatefest

Kelly Khumalo was dragged on Twitter by grieving Zahara fans. Image: @kellykhumaloza and @zaharasa

Source: Instagram

South Africans continue to mourn the death of the legendary singer Zahara. The remarkable singer passed away last night due to liver issues.

Zahara's fans direct their pain towards Kelly

While tributes flooded social media in remembrance of the iconic Loliwe hitmaker, a dark cloud of controversy hovered over the condolences.

Kelly Khumalo found herself in the middle of online backlash as trolls questioned the unfairness of life. They highlighted Zahara's untimely demise while celebs marred with controversy continue to thrive.

Twitter troll guns for Kelly Khumalo

A tweet posted by X user @ChrisExcel102 triggered the onslaught of criticism, with grieving fans directing their frustration towards Kelly.

See the tweet below:

Kelly Khumalo trends on X/Twitter

The hatefest was so intense that Kelly secured the top trending spot on X, with the hashtag #RIPZahara claiming second place.

@mteezo_dsa said:

"Poor Kelly catching a bullet for no reason."

@TrevorNdhlovu5 mentioned:

"She's also waiting to see what's gonna happen at the end of his court hearing in 2050."

@VIsmailK wrote:

"Starring Chuck Norris that one, untouchable."

@AlistairSibiya2 tweeted:

"That one, wa gana. She just refuses to say her good byes."

@PhilZungu posted:

"She’s still standing kanjani vese."

@syabonga_22 stated:

"Don't forget Lady Zamar."

@WorldwideGee mentioned:

"Kelly Khumalo won't block you like the other celebrities, she will ki... Ngiyadlala."

@LRamositla asked:

"And what has Kelly Khumalo got to do with this nonsense?"

Zahara allegedly poisoned by family member

In another article, Briefly News reported that Zahara's family has allegedly opened up about the singer's condition. It's reported that the Loliwe hitmaker was poisoned by a family member just days after or during her lobola negotiations.

Moreover, the family also believes that the singer was bewitched by her family, which led to her hospital stay.

Source: Briefly News