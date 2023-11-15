Amanda Black faced some backlash over her appearance in recent months and has come forward to address the negativity

The singer opened up about her experience, saying she was confused by the comments seeing that people at the show were happy to see her

Amanda went on to say that she's not concerned with how she looks, and netizens weighed in on her revelation

Amanda Black shot back at trolls criticising her appearance from her viral performance photo, saying she's not worried about her look. Images: amandablacksa

Amanda Black finally addressed spicy online users who attacked her appearance. The singer was captured on stage at a show where she was trolled for allegedly being unkempt.

She sat down with Mo Flava to talk about the incident where she opened up about not caring about looking good for people.

Amanda Black addresses backlash from viral photo

Our girl Amanda Black finally shot back at spicy online users who criticised her appearance at a show. Much like her natural look from the performance, the singer visited Mo Flava on 947 rocking her natural hair in a video posted by Meshack Bevhula saying she was shocked at the negative responses:

"Other people who were at the show didn't have that kind of response. I had people who thanked me for coming. People were saying my hair wasn't combed, I don't comb my hair, I don't own a comb"

She went on to say that society puts pressure on artists:

"If it were up to me, I would get on stage naked. This thing has got to stop, I'm an artist. For every artist, this thing about how you must look and present yourself, I believe that we've come very far to be worrying about how we look on the red carpet."

Mzansi weighs in on Amanda Black's interview

Amanda Black's message went into one ear and came out the other because netizens did not hear what she was saying to defend herself.

Previously, the singer ranted about COVID-19 influencers and received backlash from netizens.

MmatlouLebogang said:

"She looks like she has given up on herself even in the video, taba yagage ha ena letswai."

Zenzele_Enhle critiqued Amanda:

"The response was too long, but still dololo on point actually it was never about her hair but cleanliness as a whole."

DeenickJ responded:

"She said a whole bunch of nothing if u ask me."

Mrs_Smale commented:

"Haaii haaiii haaiii being an artist doesn’t mean you should go on stage looking like you cleaning your house, there’s no excuse for looking dirty."

On the other hand, there were very few netizens who understood her point, saying they only care about the music:

dulakse43853 said:

"If she comes to a performance with a live band and sings well I wouldn't even care what she looks like."

Amanda Black speaks about new single

In more Amanda Black updates, Briefly News caught up with the singer where she opened up about her single, Love Is For Mahala ahead of her album that's set to drop soon:

"The inspiration behind love is for mahala is realising that learning to love and accept all past, present and future versions of myself made me understand that love itself is truly free."

