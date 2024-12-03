The South African legendary Kwaito musician Doc Shebeleza has been hospitalised at a Johannesburg hospital

A close friend of the Ebumnandini hitmaker disclosed more information about the star's health condition

The family of Doc Shebeleza also confirmed that he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)

The South African legendary Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza is fighting for his life in hospital after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to ZiMoja, a close friend of the Ebumnandini hitmaker, she recently disclosed more information about the singer's hospital condition. The source further shared that Doc Shebeleza, whose real name is Victor Bogopane, has been sick for quite some time.

The friend said:

"Victor hasn't been well for quite some time, but his health condition was something that would get him hospitalised for a long time. All I know is that he will be okay as he is getting the necessary medical care at the hospital."

Doc Shebeleza's family confirms his health condition

When the publication contacted the family to confirm if the singer was hospitalised again after he was also admitted to hospital in June 2024 following a health scare.

The star's family asked for the public's prayers for Bogopane's speedy recovery and said they would release a media statement soon.

The family said:

"We just need prayers for a speedy recovery. We will keep everyone posted on the progress of his health, and we just don't want to say too much at this stage. We will release an official statement."

