More Information on Legendary Kwaito Star Doc Shebeleza’s Condition Revealed: “We Just Need Prayers”
- The South African legendary Kwaito musician Doc Shebeleza has been hospitalised at a Johannesburg hospital
- A close friend of the Ebumnandini hitmaker disclosed more information about the star's health condition
- The family of Doc Shebeleza also confirmed that he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU)
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
The South African legendary Kwaito star Doc Shebeleza is fighting for his life in hospital after he was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
According to ZiMoja, a close friend of the Ebumnandini hitmaker, she recently disclosed more information about the singer's hospital condition. The source further shared that Doc Shebeleza, whose real name is Victor Bogopane, has been sick for quite some time.
The friend said:
"Victor hasn't been well for quite some time, but his health condition was something that would get him hospitalised for a long time. All I know is that he will be okay as he is getting the necessary medical care at the hospital."
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Doc Shebeleza's family confirms his health condition
When the publication contacted the family to confirm if the singer was hospitalised again after he was also admitted to hospital in June 2024 following a health scare.
The star's family asked for the public's prayers for Bogopane's speedy recovery and said they would release a media statement soon.
The family said:
"We just need prayers for a speedy recovery. We will keep everyone posted on the progress of his health, and we just don't want to say too much at this stage. We will release an official statement."
Ntokozo Mbambo cancels all shows
Briefly News previously reported that the South African gospel singer Ntokozo Mbambo and her team recently announced on social media that the star has cancelled her upcoming shows.
This was due to her health concerns, as they mentioned that Mbambo was advised to take a break as she had been booked off. Her management team, WYZ Media, released a statement regarding the sudden cancellation of shows and explained why. The statement was posted on her Instagram page. Fans flooded the post with messages for the singer.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za