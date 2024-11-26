Longwe Twala Arrested Again After Failing to Appear in Court, SA Reacts: “His Dad Keeps Saving Him”
- Chicco Twala's son, Longwe, recently got arrested again after failing to appear in court
- Longwe was previously released after his lawyers urged that he wasn't a flight risk
- Many netizens flooded the comment section as they weighed in on Longwe Twala's situation
The son of the legendary music producer Chicco Twala has again made headlines as he was put behind bars again.
According to SABC journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis, Longwe Twala was re-arrested after he failed to appear in court. In a post on her Twitter (X) page, she shared that he was put back behind bars after being released when his lawyers urged that he wasn't a flight risk.
The post reads:
"BREAKING: Longwa Twala, the son of music producer Sello Chicco Twala, has been re-arrested. This after he failed to appear in court last month after he was released from custody when his lawyers argued he was not a flight risk. A warrant for Longwe's arrest was then issued. In September, Longwe allegedly broke into his father’s house and stole items worth R200 000. Police say he will appear in court on Wednesday."
See the post below:
SA weighs in on Longwe's situation
Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Longwe's situation. Here's what they had to say:
@XekiHlongwane said:
"We need to talk about kids whose parents tried their best but failed."
@MakiMarish commented:
"Young man looking 20 years older than his own father. Drug addiction did this to Longwe."
@Selebogo_T replied:
"I can’t believe that people are convinced that high-ranking police officers and advocates are risking their careers to protect this guy."
@Gandi_Mase tweeted:
"His dad keeps saving him."
@djstago commented:
"Longwe looks dangerous and should charged for that reason only."
@Hlaha8610241 responded:
"This is the worst failed project ye cheese boy."
Sello "Chicco" Twala denies son's involvement in Senzo Meyiwa case
In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sello "Chicco" Twala's claims that his son is innocent of murder. The legendary musician denied Longwe's involvement in the Senzo Meyiwa case and demanded that witnesses speak up about what happened that night.
Longwe is suspected of being the shooter after his dad's gun was linked to the crime.
