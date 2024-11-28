The South African musician Dr Malinga recently made headlines on social media

A video of the star showing off his sleek dance moves trended on social media after the news and gossip page MDNews posted about it

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Dr Malinga's dance moves

Dr Malinga showed off his dance moves. Image: @drmalinga

Source: Instagram

The South African musician and performer Dr Malinga has again made headlines on social media after allegedly parted ways with Tsekeleke.

Recently, the artist became the talk of the town after a video of him showing off his dance moves went viral on social media. The news and gossip page MDNews posted the clip on their Twitter (X) page.

The video was captioned:

"Dr Malinga showing off his dance moves."

Netizens react to the video of Dr Malinga

Shortly after the video was posted, many netizens flooded the comments with their reactions to Dr Malinga's video. Here's what they had to say:

@JadePalace1976 said:

"Imagine your father doing this."

@DonaldMakhasane wrote:

"I love old age. Where else have you ever seen a 50-year-old dance like this."

@RichBlackWidow commented:

"Thought he is not in South Africa anymore this one.

@g_mapaya replied:

"Ma 70s are refusing to give ma 2000 a chance. They really don't want to let go."

@kingmajorthe1st commented:

"SARS is watching. They now know a new album is about to hit the shelves."

@MBN10cent mentioned:

"Entertainment must have a retirement age; we cannot continue like this😭💔at his age, he should be a producer or something. NO NO NO."

@khukzaca responded:

"Let the old Man enjoy,everyone knows he likes dancing I don’t know why they judge him.

Dr Malinga spoils Tsekeleke

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Dr Malinga taking Tsekeleke out for lunch.

Lingas also spoiled the influencer with a shopping spree, but Mzansi was convinced that he was after Tsekeleke's money:

NathiSibiya8 said:

"He wants something in return."

