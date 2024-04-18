The hit drama series Sibongile and the Dlaminis has amassed a whopping 2.6 million views

This is a first for Mzansi Wethu, crowning Sibongile and the Dlaminis as the most-watched telenovela

The show stars Luyanda Zwane, Ayanda Borotho, Siyabonga Shibe and Vuyuo Biyela, and it became an instant hit

‘Sibongile and the Dlaminis’ is the most-watched show with over 2.6 Million views. Image: @luyanda_zwane, @voodur_nuz

Source: Instagram

Sibongile and the Dlaminis rake massive viewership

The drama series Sibongile and the Dlaminis became an instant hit since it premiered. The series tells the tale of Sibongile Mbambo, a domestic worker looking for a better life. She finds employment at the Dlamini household, which lives in an opulent mansion.

According to The Citizen, the show has amassed a whopping 2.6 million viewers in a single episode.

Mzansi Wethus bags a hit show

This impressive feat is the first for Mzansi Wethu, who recently crowned Sibongile and the Dlaminis as the most-watched telenovela.

Nomsa Philiso from MultiChoice spoke about this achievement, saying it is a cause for celebration.

"What makes this telenovela so special is the combination of good scripting, casting, and overall production, which makes it a pleasure to watch."

Philiso further stated that the show has been renewed for a second season, and they anticipate receiving the same support from viewers.

The show boasts an impressive cast, including the leading lady, Luyanda Zwane, former Isibaya actors Ayanda Borotho and Siyabonga Shibe and rising star Vuyo Biyela.

1 million views for Sibongile And The Dlaminis on season 1

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sibongile & The Dlaminis reached over one million views for its first season. The show even reached an astounding 341% increase in viewership for its timeslot as of October 2023.

Phil Mphela reported at the time: "Sibongile and The Dlaminis ratings soar. The Mzansi Wethu telenovela has hit 1 MILLION viewers as of October. This makes the show the highest rated for its timeslot on DStv. This is huge for the show and channel as the 18h30 slot is highly competitive and lucrative for media sales."

Source: Briefly News