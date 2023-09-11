Actor Vuyo Biyela plays the character of Kwenzo Dlamini on Sibongile and The Dlamini

Vuyo told Briefly News that he does relate to his character as he has a friend who is exactly like Kwenzo in real life

The Sibongile and The Dlamini's actor made his first debut on The River and bagged himself an award at the Royalty Soapie Awards

Rising star Vuyo Biyela got candid about his character on Sibongile and The Dlamini's. The 28-year-old actor also shared his journey since he made his first on-screen appearance.

Vuyo Biyela talks about his character

The River's former actor, Vuyo Biyela, told Briefly News that his character in Mzansi Wethu's first exclusive Telenovela, Sibongile and The Dlamini, differs from his real life.

Vuyo also shared how he relates to his character with the help of a friend from back home, who is exactly like Kwenzo Dlamini.

He said:

"My character is way different from who I am. I don't come from a wealthy family, and I come from an average background, my grandmother raised me in eMlazi.

"But this character is no different from my friend back home who comes from a wealthy background."

The rising star also mentioned how he prepares himself to take over his role as Kwenzo and what actors can do while prepping themselves.

"Usually what I do is that I think of my previous encounters in my life as Vuyo, I read through the script analysing it where my character is coming from, all those kinds of things.

"Kwenzo is from a rich family, but one thing that sets him aside from everything is that he is very respectful and down to earth. He is not like those typical rich boys," he said.

Vuyo also shared that viewers should expect drama in the Dlamini household these coming weeks, but definitely not any drama from Kwenzo and his older brother Vusi.

"Vusi is not a bad person, just that he is easily influenced, but don't expect any hectic drama from him and his brother," Vuyo mentioned.

Vuyo said that his journey in the showbiz has been good, with a lot of lessons that he learnt along the way. He also said that in 2022, when he came to Johannesburg for his debut on The River, he found himself mixed with the wrong friends, which almost cost him his entire career.

He advised aspiring actors to be vigilant at all times and beware of the friends they make cause they might not be lucky like him and make it out.

Vuyo bags his first award as an actor

The 28-year-old hailing from eMlazi in Durban scored himself an award for the Outstanding Newcomer award at the Royalty Soapie Awards earlier this year.

The star shared the good news on his Instagram page. He posted a reel and captioned it:

"When you are covered by God, ancestors and a great substantial support system … nothing is impossible and unachievable."

Social media users and industry colleagues congratulated him on his first win:

Sharon_Gambu responded:

"Congratulations, superstar."

Oluhle_Latha said:

"The emotions and proud faces of the people who are in the video are priceless. All the best Vuyo."

Yummy_p_ said:

"Congratulations Vuyo."

Dove_vena wrote:

"Congratulations Vuyo. I miss Mlilo character. The River is not the same without you."

Slii_diaza wrote:

"This is beautiful. Congratulations."

Sasilemlambo responded:

"Congratulations super star."

