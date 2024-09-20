Stellenbosch FC youngster Langelihle Phili has signed his first professional contract with the club

The player, affectionately known as Major, is seen as a future star at the club, while he has caught the interest of PSL rivals

Local football fans expressed their excitement on social media, saying they could not wait to see the exciting player make an impact

Young winger Langelihle Phili will be looking to impress in the PSL after signing his first professional contract with Stellenbosch FC.

The speedy winger is seen as a future star at the Winelands club, known for introducing local fans to talented players.

Phili, known as Major, played a starring role in Stellies' youth ranks, while he has already caught the attention of Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs.

Major raising through Stellies' ranks

Stellenbosch announced Major's contract on their Twitter (X) profile:

Speaking on the Stellies' website, Major said he is looking forward to playing for the side, and a place has opened up for him following Antonio van Wyk's departure.

Major said:

"This doesn't happen to everyone, and I've wanted this for a long time. Now that it has happened, I want to do my best for the club and showcase my abilities. I'm not only representing myself, but also my family and I need to make it for them as well."

Fans cannot wait to see Major play

Local football fans praised the youngster on social media, saying the player will soon leave South Africa to play in Europe.

Mkosana Ayanda predicts big things for Major:

"European teams are calling his name; he won't last here."

Siya Khalanga has high hopes:

"I predict a bright future ahead."

Sizoh Zwane admires the youngster:

"Pinetown, stand up."

Steven Busuku wished him well:

"All the best, young man."

Jama Majozi Khathazile is excited:

"I have been waiting for this young man. Top talent, this one."

New Stellenbosch FC signing promises to be a star

