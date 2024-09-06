After joining Stellenbosch FC from Cape Town Spurs, winger Ashley Cupido said he is focused on winning silverware at his new club

The talented attacker chose the Winelands side despite being linked with a move to Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs

Local football fans praised Cupido on social media and also congratulated coach Steve Barker for building a strong squad

Winger Ashley Cupido, who joined Stellenbosch FC from Cape Town Spurs, said he is committed to scoring goals and winning silverware.

The 23-year-old joined Stellies to replace last season’s top goal scorer, Iqraam Rayners, who joined PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

New Stellenbosch FC player, Ashely Cupido cannot wait to hit the ground running. Image: StellenboschFC.

Source: Twitter

Stellenbosch FC can boast a new attacking lineup next season after Cupido’s acquisition, which followed the arrival of striker Lehlogonolo Mojela from TS Galaxy.

Ashley Cupido aims for success at Stellenbosch FC

Cupido speaks about his goals at Stellenbosch in the tweet below:

According to Stellies’ website, Cupido said he is excited to join the Winelands side, which has successfully warded off the interest of Kaizer Chiefs for defender Fawaaz Basadien.

Cupido said:

“The supporters can expect me always to do my best for the team, to work hard, and work towards the goals of the team. I’m here to score goals and, most importantly, win trophies, and I will help the team in every way I possibly can.”

Fans welcome Cupido

Local football fans praised Cupido’s move to Stellenbosch on social media, saying coach Steve Barker has a quality side ahead of next season.

Nielhaam Galiem backs Cupido:

“We will always have your back, bro bear.”

Noko Leon admires Steve Barker:

“Steve Barker can build quality, wow!”

Místêrö Mìsêríå praised Stellies:

“Really, really great signing!”

Sandile Mngomezulu says Rayners made a mistake:

“Rayners left a good team to join a downfall team.”

SE MA KA is a Stellies fan:

“Great stuff, Stellies.”

