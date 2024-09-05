Ronwen Williams said he experienced an out-of-body experience when he was nominated for a Ballon d’Or Award

The Bafana Bafana skipper was shortlisted for the Yashin Trophy, a prize handed out as the award for the best goalkeeper in the world.

Local football fans praised Wiliams on social media and said the shot-stopper deserves global recognition

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams said he thought it was a joke when he was nominated for the 2024 Yashin Trophy after the Ballon d’Or nominations were revealed.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a successful 2024 after finishing as the best goalkeeper at the Afcon and winning the PSL with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams is proud of his Ballon d'Or nomination. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/Anadolu Agency and Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Williams said he could not contain his pride after he was announced for the award along with current holder Emiliano Martinez from Argentina.

Ronwen Williams was left speechless

Sundowns celebrated Williams' nomination on their Instagram profile:

Speaking to Briefly News, Williams said he was shocked by the nomination and is proud of his achievement while he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Williams said:

“I am speechless; it is a surreal feeling. I am still in shock, and it has not sunk in yet. I am proud not only of myself but also of South Africa as a whole. I hope this will inspire the next generation and show that we can achieve the unthinkable.”

Fans praise Williams

Local football fans praised Williams on social media and said they were proud of the shot-stopper for all his achievements.

Lionof Venda thinks Williams will leave Sundowns:

“I don’t see this guy playing for Sundown this season. Many teams will start to demand his services.”

Somlomo Nkonyane LikaMvundlana is a fan:

“Mr. Williams! The best Mzansi goalkeeper ever.”

Nathi Robb Phantsi admires Williams:

“He really deserves this recognition. Big up.”

Jack Moses Bambiso is proud:

“We should be proud as a country. This is a big one for every South African soccer or sports lover.”

Thato Yaone backs Williams:

“We are happy for you, boi.”

