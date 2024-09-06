Amakhosi sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior said the club were just hours away from signing Khanyisa Mayo, who joined Algerian side CR Belouizdad from Cape Town City

Motaung Junior said the club met the asking price for Mayo, as they were keen to add the talented striker to their squad

Local football fans voiced their frustrations on social media, saying Chiefs have consistently missed out on their top targets

Khanyisa Mayo was close to signing for Kaizer Chiefs said the club's sporting director Kaizer Motaung Junior.

The 26-year-old left Cape Town City for Algerian side CR Belouzidad, despite Motaung Junior’s claims that Amakhosi met his asking price.

Kaizer Motaung Junior said Chiefs met the asking price for Khanyisa Mayo. Image: kaizermotaungjr/Instagram and Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Throughout the off-season, Chiefs have searched the market for a new striker, with Kenyan striker Michael Olunga the latest name linked with a move to Naturena.

Mayo was close to joining Chiefs, according to the tweet below:

According to iDiski Times, Motaung Junior said the talks between Mayo and Amakhosi were advanced before he moved to Algeria.

Motaung Junior said:

“When [football agent] Basia [Michaels] came into the picture, we made our intentions known, and I think we missed it by a couple of hours. Because we had reverted back and finally found a way forward to make the deal happen financially. I think the deal in Algeria had just been signed. [But] we met their asking price.”

Fans are frustrated

Amakhosi fans voiced their frustrations over social media by saying Chiefs constantly miss their top targets, while others believe Mayo would have been a mistake.

Reactions

Motsamai Johnny Modipa is happy Mayo did not join Chiefs:

“I’m Glad he went to that Algerian team; I’m not convinced that he was the kind of striker that Chiefs needs at the moment.”

Shoe Lesiba set their sights on another target:

“If we can get Michael Olunga. We done.”

EJ Makhaset Madrista Mbovu is a frustrated fan:

“This team should be named ‘Almost’.”

Lebohang Juta Vanda has doubts:

“This Motaung boy is lying. Kaizer Chiefs will never pay an R20m transfer fee, never.”

Sanele Syanda Nkwanyana acknowledged the attempt:

“You did try, at least.”

Kaizer Chiefs welcomes back a former player

As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs are excited to welcome back Njabulo Blom to the side ahead of next season.

The 24-year-old returned to the club he left in 2022 after his loan arrival from American side St Louis City.

