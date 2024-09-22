Morena Hails 2 Pirates Stars After Galaxy’s Loss in CAF Champions League

South African coach Morena Ramoreboli has hailed two Orlando Pirates stars after Jwaneng Galaxy's loss to the Soweto giants in the CAF Champions League on Saturday.

The Premier Soccer League giants defeated the Botswana side 1-0 in the second leg courtesy of Monnapule Saleng's late goal, making it a 3-0 win on aggregate for Jose Riveiro's side.

Galaxy knocked the PSL side out of the competition in the same round last season, but the Buccaneers have returned the favour.

Morena Ramoreboli hails two Orlando Pirates star after their 1-0 loss in the second leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary round on Saturday evening. Photo: Jdidi Wassim.

Source: Getty Images

Morena hails 2 Pirates stars

In an interview after the games, as per FARPost, Ramoreboli acknowledged the partnership of Nigerian defenders Olisa Ndah and Thabiso Sesane in the Pirates' defence.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Mzansi tactician believes the two centre-backs brought balance to the Buccaneers and were too strong to break down.

"I think we tested them with so many tactical elements, and in some situations, you'll see them reacting to what we are doing properly," the South African coach said.

"Also, they know that they are quick, and they want to play to their strength and play with speed. If one has to give credit, I believe that the centre-back pairing of Thabiso Sesane and Olisa Ndah is doing well for the team.

"They give a perfect balance; they know when to take risks and when to play the ball away, so it takes a special talent to identify certain moments in the game."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News