Kaizer Chiefs are constantly working to improve their squad and are reportedly interested in signing a South African midfielder from a Premier Soccer League rival.

The Glamour Boys could not keep up with their promising start this season in their last three games in all competitions.

The midfield department is one of the most important positions in every team, and Amakhosi is eyeing a new potential reinforcement in that area.

Kaizer Chiefs are reportedly interested in signing Sihle Nduli from Premier Soccer League rivals Stellenbosch FC next summer.

Kaizer Chiefs eyeing move for South African midfielder

According to a report by the South African, Kaizer Chiefs are eyeing a move for Stellenbosch FC's defensive midfielder, Sihle Nduli.

Nasreddine Nabi's side are reportedly monitoring the South African midfielder's performance for Stellies and see him as a potential good addition to their midfield department.

A source told Soccer Laduma that the 29-year-old is being considered for next summer as Amakhosi could lose Njabulo Blom and Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

"Since it's believed that they could not get those other players, they are looking at how to work with Stellenbosch FC and see if they can get Nduli. They are considering him for the future if they don't keep Blom and Mthethwa," a source told Soccer Laduma.

Nduli's defensive work is a vital aspect he can bring into Nabi's team if he joins them in 2025.

The source disclosed when Kaizer Chiefs could make their move for the Stellenbosch midfielder.

"It is more likely that Kaizer Chiefs could move for the player next season than in January. Unless they lose another central midfielder before then," the source added.

