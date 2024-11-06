Sundowns Get Revenge Against Polokwane, Close In on Pirates on PSL Table

Mamelodi Sundowns keep pressure on Orlando Pirates as they defeated Polokwane City at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday

The Brazilians got their deserving revenge over the Rise and Shine after losing the first-leg clash late last month

Kutlwano Letlhaku produced a Man of the Match performance after scoring a brace to help the defending Premier Soccer League champions seal all three points

Mamelodi Sundowns got their revenge against Polokwane City, securing a 2-0 win over the Rise and Shine at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Polokwane defeated Sundowns 1-0 in the first leg last month, but the Brazilians paid them back with the same coin in the second leg.

A goal in each half from youngster Kutlwano Letlhaku gave the defending champions the deserved win over Polokwane City.

Mamelodi Sundowns defeat Polokwane City 2-0 in the Betway Premiership at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Photo: @Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

Sundowns get revenge against Polokwane City in PSL

Manqoba Mngqithi made several changes from the Sundowns lineup that defeated Kaizer Chiefs in the Carling Knockout. However, the lineup quality was still enough to get all three points against Polokwane City.

Letlhaku gave Sundowns the lead in the 27th minute after being teed up by Arthur Sales. The teenager's left-footed effort was too strong for Sapunga to put out.

Despite several chances created by both teams, the score remained 1-0 at half-time, with Sundowns being the better side.

The second half started slowly, but Polokwane City had the best chance to score in the opening 10 minutes.

Chauke had a chance to level things up in the 55th minute but couldn't direct his header past Ronwen Williams.

Lethlaku was close to doubling Sundowns' lead a minute after Chauke's miss, but Polokwane goalkeeper Sapunga saved his effort.

The youngster finally got his second of the evening and turned in a neat cut-back pass from Sales in the 69th minute.

