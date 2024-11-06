PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns are preparing to avenge their defeat to Polokwane City when the sides face each other on Wednesday, 6 November 2024

Polokwane recently beat Sundowns on Sunday, 27 October, and Masandawana midfielder Bathusi Aubaas said his side are prepared for battle

Local football fans backed Sundowns on social media, while others said Polokwane could provide another upset

Defensive midfielder Bathusi Aubaas said Mamelodi Sundowns will be prepared to face Polokwane City on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.

Aubaas said the PSL champions are determined to avenge their 1-0 loss to the same opponents on Sunday, 27 October.

Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi will hope Aubaas' physical presence can help the side regain momentum after it fell six points behind log leaders Orlando Pirates.

Bathusi Aubaas points out Polokwane City's strengths

According to SportsWire, Aubaas complemented Polokwane's style of play but said Masandawana are prepared to avenge their PSL defeat.

Aubaas said:

"We didn't play well against them in Polokwane, and we are ready this time around to face them. We have to deal with the second balls because they are a team that plays with long balls and crosses, so we have to take our opportunities to win the match."

Fans expect a tough match

Local football fans said Polokwane could provide another upset, while others said Sundowns would enjoy a comfortable victory.

Best Magagula says Sundowns must go all out:

"We need to win this game. The coach must avoid making any mistakes here by benching our strong players. All the best gents."

Stha Ntobongwana wants a big win for Downs:

"We need a big score against these ones."

Chris Thompson wants consistency:

"I understand coach Manqoba's idea of squad rotation and allowing other players to play. However, that will disrupt the momentum of the team. By now, we need to have a winning 11. The team that played on Saturday is our winning team. We can't afford to lose our momentum now."

Ta Lelothando Veve wants a Polokwane victory:

"Please, Polokwane, do it one more time."

Man Taps says Polokwane has a plan:

"They know exactly what they must do."

