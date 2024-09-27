Famous Mzansi football coach Steve Komphela shared a light-hearted moment with traffic cops despite being pulled over

The coach was driving a R3 million Lamborghini, and despite not wearing a seatbelt, he drove away smiling after the cops asked for him a kind word instead of a punishment

Fans reacted on social media by saying the police should have done their jobs, while others admired Komphela's impressive set of wheels

Steve Komphela proved his popularity among local football fans by talking his way out of trouble after being pulled over by Jozi traffic cops.

In a video circulating on social media, the Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach was pulled over in a R3 million matte black Lamborghini and was greeted with smiles by the officials.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela left a traffic incident with a smile instead of a ticket. Image: Masandawana.

Source: Twitter

The former Bafana Bafana tactician joined the Sundowns coaching staff ahead of the current season and seems to be enjoying life by showing off his impressive new wheels.

Steve Komphela motivates traffic officials

Watch Komphela talk his way out of a ticket in the video below:

In the viral video, Komphela is seen laughing with cops who asked him for motivation instead of asking why he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Komphela said:

"Motivation is inside, the fire is inside. If you don't take the fire from inside, it will never come to you because somebody's fire might be too hot for you. So you must generate your own fire."

It is not the first time somebody from Sundowns has impressed fans with their choice of car after midfielder Teboho Mokoena showed off his R2.8 million red Mercedes V-Class.

Fans question the cops

Local football fans criticised the traffic officials on social media as they felt the 57-year-old coach received preferential treatment.

Dipolelo Mpole Ephraim Raphiri asked a question:

"Did they check his car, or were they just excited to see him?"

Msengi Mu admires Komphela:

"He's humble and peaceful."

Philemon Bodiba criticised the police:

"Do your jobs properly and give him a ticket for not wearing a seatbelt."

Neo Tauzen Tau says Komphela has upgraded:

"I remember when you were at Kaizer Chiefs and drove a Toyota Tazz."

Khutso Golele was not impressed:

"This guy should be a reporter, not a cop."

