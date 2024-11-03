Nasreddine Nabi has sent message to Kaizer Chiefs fans after their humiliating loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout Cup

The Glamour Boys were thrashed 4-0 by the Betway Premiership defending champions in front of their fans at the FNB Stadium

The Tunisian tactician also made a promise to Amakhosi faithful, while commenting on what went wrong in the match

Kaizer Chiefs' poor run of form continued on Saturday evening, as they lost 4-0 to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarter-final at the FNB Stadium.

The Soweto giants were all out for revenge after losing against the Brazilians in the Betway Premiership, but a brace from Iqraam Rayners, coupled with lone strikes from Peter Shalulile and Khuliso Mudau, earned the visitors a deserved win.

The Glamour Boys summer signing Inacio Miguel was sent off in the game after committing two bookable offences.

Nabi's message to Kaizer Chiefs fans after Sundowns' loss

In an interview after the game, as per iDiskiTimes, Nabi sent a message to Kaizer Chiefs fans after their club was thrashed by Premier Soccer League rivals Mamelodi Sundowns at their home ground.

PSL confirmed ahead of the match that the tickets for the match were sold out, which means many home fans were present at the stadium.

Nabi pleaded with the fans, apologised for the club's poor performance against the Brazilians, and promised to work harder to get more positive results.

"I want to apologise to all the fans; nothing worked for us today," the Tunisian mentor said.

"But we would like to apologise to our beautiful fans. We know they are waiting for a moment of joy for a long time. We will go back and work harder to give them what they are expecting from us."

Nabi explains why Chiefs lost to Sundowns

Briefly News earlier reported on Nasreddine Nabi explaining why Kaizer Chiefs suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium.

The former Young Africans coach could not get the revenge he longed for as he congratulate the Brazilians for their resounding victory over his team.

