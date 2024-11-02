Nabi Explains Why Kaizer Chiefs Were Humiliated by Sundowns at FNB Stadium

Nasreddine Nabi has come out to explain what happened in Kaizer Chiefs' humiliating 4-0 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarter-final clash at the FNB Stadium on Saturday evening.

South African striker Iqraam Rayners scored a brace in the first half with Peter Shalulile and Khuliso Mudau also getting on the scoresheet.

The Brazilians secured a place in the competition's semi-finals, while Kaizer Chiefs' chances of winning an official title under Nabi this season suffered another setback.

Nasreddine Nabi explains why Kaizer Chiefs lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Nabi on Kaizer Chiefs' thrashing against Sundowns

According to iDiskiTimes, Nabi reacted to the Soweto giants' poor outing against Sundowns in front of their fans.

The Tunisian coach congratulated the Brazilians but pointed out that nothing worked for his team today and lamented about Inacio Miguel's red card.

"I present my congratulations to my colleague. I'm very sorry for this outing," Nabi said on SuperSport TV after the match.

"Nothing worked for us today from the backline, from the goal to the front.

"We wanted to have a reaction coming into the second half, but the red card that we got at the beginning of the second made it hard to come back, but that's how football is.

"I would like to finish by congratulating Mamelodi Sundowns; they had an amazing day. When someone does something good, we need to accept that."

