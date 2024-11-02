Global site navigation

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns: Preview, H2H, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch Carling Knockout Tie
Football

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns: Preview, H2H, Lineups, Time, Where to Watch Carling Knockout Tie

by  Raphael Abiola 3 min read
  • Kaizer Chiefs will play host to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarter-final clash at the FNB Stadium
  • The two Premier Soccer League giants are now favourites to win the competition after Magesi FC knocked out Orlando Pirates in the previous round
  • Briefly News highlights all you need to know about the most anticipated quarter-final clash between the Glamour Boys and the Brazilians

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Kaizer Chiefs are set to host Mamelodi Sundowns in a quarter-final stage of the Carling Knockout this weekend.

The Glamour Boys qualified for the cup competition quarter-final stage after defeating SuperSport United in the second round. In contrast, Sundown defeated Golden Arrows to seal a spot in the last eight.

Both teams are fighting for a place in the semi-finals, with Amakhosi also seeking revenge against the Brazilians after their unfortunate loss in the Premier Soccer League.

Read also

PSL give new update on Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns clash in Carling Knockout

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will lock horns in the Carling Knockout quarter-finals this weekend.
Kaizer Chiefs set to take on Mamelodi Sundowns in the quarter-finals of the Carling Knockout cup competition on Saturday, November 2, 2024. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.
Source: Twitter

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns: All you need to know

Match Preview

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Mamelodi Sundowns enter the tie after a resounding 3-0 win over Capet Town City in the PSL, while Kaizer Chiefs came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against newly promoted side Magesi FC.

Sundowns are all out to repeat their league victory over Amakhosi in the cup competition, while Nasreddine Nabi's side are out to avenge the loss at the FNB Stadium.

Possible lineups

The home side will be without Edson Castillo, who has been ruled out for four to five months due to his injury against SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership.

Sundowns, on the other hand, have players like Themba Zwane, Tashreeq Matthews, Kegan Johannes, Lesiba Nku, Rivalso Coetzee, and Siyabonga Mabena who are all nursing injuries, which means they are doubts for the tie, according to Afrik-foot.

Read also

Report: Kaizer Chiefs interested in signing Ex Sundowns star as Castillo's replacement

Kaizer Chiefs possible lineup: Fiarce Ntwari, Reeve Frosler, Bradley Cross, Rushwin Dortley, Inacio Miguel, Yusuf Maart, Njabulo Blom, Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala, Gaston Sirino, Ranga Chivaviro.

Mamelodi Sundowns possible lineup: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Asekho Tiwani, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Marcelo Allende, Aubrey Modiba, Lucas Ribeiro, Iqraam Rayners, Peter Shalulile.

Head-to-head

The Brazilians won their last game between both sides 2-1 in the Betway Premiership, thus extending their unbeaten run against the Glamour Boys.

The Soweto giants have not won against Masandawana in all competitions for three seasons; their last win over the Brazilians came in the 2020-21 campaign.

The last ten games since the 2020-21 season have ended with Sundowns winning eight, while the remaining two ended in a draw.

Time and where to watch

The quarter-final clash between both PSL giants is scheduled for 18:00 on Saturday, November 2, 2024, and will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 202 and SABC Sport.

Read also

PSL: Kaizer Chiefs avoid defeat despite being two goals down against Magesi

Nabi speaks on Kaizer Chiefs’ tie with Sundowns

Briefly News also reported that Nabi has commented on Kaizer Chiefs' upcoming match against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout this weekend.

The former AS FAR Rabat mentor shared his expectations from their mouthwatering clash against Masandawana as they met for the second time this campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Raphael Abiola avatar

Raphael Abiola (sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@sportsbrief.com.

Tags:
Hot: