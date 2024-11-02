Kaizer Chiefs will play host to Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout quarter-final clash at the FNB Stadium

The two Premier Soccer League giants are now favourites to win the competition after Magesi FC knocked out Orlando Pirates in the previous round

Briefly News highlights all you need to know about the most anticipated quarter-final clash between the Glamour Boys and the Brazilians

Kaizer Chiefs are set to host Mamelodi Sundowns in a quarter-final stage of the Carling Knockout this weekend.

The Glamour Boys qualified for the cup competition quarter-final stage after defeating SuperSport United in the second round. In contrast, Sundown defeated Golden Arrows to seal a spot in the last eight.

Both teams are fighting for a place in the semi-finals, with Amakhosi also seeking revenge against the Brazilians after their unfortunate loss in the Premier Soccer League.

Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns: All you need to know

Match Preview

Mamelodi Sundowns enter the tie after a resounding 3-0 win over Capet Town City in the PSL, while Kaizer Chiefs came from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against newly promoted side Magesi FC.

Sundowns are all out to repeat their league victory over Amakhosi in the cup competition, while Nasreddine Nabi's side are out to avenge the loss at the FNB Stadium.

Possible lineups

The home side will be without Edson Castillo, who has been ruled out for four to five months due to his injury against SuperSport United in the Betway Premiership.

Sundowns, on the other hand, have players like Themba Zwane, Tashreeq Matthews, Kegan Johannes, Lesiba Nku, Rivalso Coetzee, and Siyabonga Mabena who are all nursing injuries, which means they are doubts for the tie, according to Afrik-foot.

Kaizer Chiefs possible lineup: Fiarce Ntwari, Reeve Frosler, Bradley Cross, Rushwin Dortley, Inacio Miguel, Yusuf Maart, Njabulo Blom, Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala, Gaston Sirino, Ranga Chivaviro.

Mamelodi Sundowns possible lineup: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Asekho Tiwani, Mothobi Mvala, Grant Kekana, Marcelo Allende, Aubrey Modiba, Lucas Ribeiro, Iqraam Rayners, Peter Shalulile.

Head-to-head

The Brazilians won their last game between both sides 2-1 in the Betway Premiership, thus extending their unbeaten run against the Glamour Boys.

The Soweto giants have not won against Masandawana in all competitions for three seasons; their last win over the Brazilians came in the 2020-21 campaign.

The last ten games since the 2020-21 season have ended with Sundowns winning eight, while the remaining two ended in a draw.

Time and where to watch

The quarter-final clash between both PSL giants is scheduled for 18:00 on Saturday, November 2, 2024, and will be broadcast live on SuperSport Channel 202 and SABC Sport.

Nabi speaks on Kaizer Chiefs’ tie with Sundowns

Briefly News also reported that Nabi has commented on Kaizer Chiefs' upcoming match against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout this weekend.

The former AS FAR Rabat mentor shared his expectations from their mouthwatering clash against Masandawana as they met for the second time this campaign.

