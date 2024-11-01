Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns are set to renew their rivalry this weekend as they battle each other in Carling Knockout quarter-finals

The two Betway Premiership giants faced earlier this season on the South African league with the Brazilians taking all three points

The Premier Soccer League has released the latest update about the top-notch clash at the FNB Stadium this weekend

The Premier Soccer League has released yet another update about this weekend's mouthwatering clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout.

Both teams met earlier in the Betway Premiership, with Masandawana claiming all three points with a 2-1 win at the FNB Stadium, courtesy of goals from Lucas Ribeiro and Iqraam Rayners.

The rivalry between the two sides will be renewed when they meet again in the quarter-final of the Carling Knockout. Amakhosi will look to avenge their league defeat, while Masandawana will look to progress in the competition.

Premier Soccer League give latest update on the Carling Knockout quarter-final clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium.

PSL give latest update on Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, PSL gave the latest update on the Carling Knockout Cup quarter-final clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns on Saturday, November 2, 2024.

The South African league governing body confirmed that the match between the Betway Premiership giants is a sold-out affair, which fans who are yet to get tickets for the tie won't be able to get any longer.

Reports confirmed that the ticket sales surpassed the 55,000 mark, and as of early Friday morning, all 87,364 of the tickets made available for the match had been sold out.

The Glamour Boys hope to repay their fans with a win over the Brazilians after their recent poor run of results in the league.

Fans react as Kaizer Chiefs vs Sundowns' ticket sold out

khandizwe_chris said:

"Kaizer Chiefs is the Biggest team in the world so I'm not surprised."

AHT_YssY wrote:

"Wait till Kaizer Chiefs win their first trophy in over 10 years, the psl will have to now build a 130K capacity stadium."

biz_every reacted:

"No surprise here! Kaizer Chiefs vs. Mamelodi Sundowns is always a massive draw. 🔥 Can’t wait for the action on the field—this Carling Knockout match is going to be electric!"

khosakho shared:

"When big boys from Pretoria are in town, the stadium should be full. Not every visitor is important."

lucky_mbol19981 implied:

"No excuses no complaints after beating them, so they better organize a ref from Europe, VAR, FBI, HAWKS, SAPS, and whatever suits them.....we are Mamelodi Sundowns yes we are rich but we definitely can't afford to lose against chiefs."

manetsi commented:

"I hope they are. Last time the two teams met, it was said the same but come match day, we could see few, gaps here and there."

thesilentbeaco responded:

"This week’s going to be wild and controversial. People will be calling for VAR nonstop, refs will be getting blamed left and right, and the insults will be flying the whole week. It’s definitely going to be one interesting week!"

Nabi speaks on Kaizer Chiefs’ tie with Sundowns

In a related publication, Briefly News reported that Nabi has commented on Kaizer Chiefs' upcoming match against Mamelodi Sundowns in the Carling Knockout this weekend.

The former AS FAR Rabat mentor shared his expectations from their mouthwatering clash against Masandawana as they met for the second time this campaign.

