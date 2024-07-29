A local comedian took to his TikTok account to share his thoughts about the South African Olympic team's Opening Ceremony uniform

The man first paid compliments to Spain, Taiwan, Haiti and Mongolia before going in on South Africa

Online users felt the same way about the team's uniform and also suggested some local designers the Olympics committee could have collaborated with

A Mzansi comedian did not hold back regarding SA's Olympic team’s Opening Ceremony drip. Images: @bouwerbosch, @officialteamrsa

While the Olympic Games are about athletes' talent, Mzansi could not help but comment on South Africa's team's outfits at the Opening Ceremony.

Comedian Bouwer Bosch took to his TikTok account (@bouwerbosch) to "address the elephant in the room" when it came to the uniform the group wore on 26 July, Friday evening.

Before he did so, he first applauded those who designed the outfits for Spain, Taiwan, Haiti and Mongolia, who received the most praise from people globally.

Bouwer then spoke about the local team's uniforms (designed by Mr Price Sport), saying:

"We are looking like a bunch of interns from FNB. This is not a jab at the team. They don't have a say in making these things."

He suggested the designers download Canva (a graphic design platform) to find African templates to incorporate into the garments.

Looking at a picture of the team standing outside in their uniform, the local comedian continued:

"This even looks like they took the photos in front of FNB in the CBD."

Bouwer then went on to name a few local designers, such as Karabo Poppy, Laduma Ngxokolo, Gert-Johan Coetzee, and Tshepo Mohlala, who the South African Sports Confederation and Olympics Committee (SASCOC) higher-ups could have contacted to give the garments the desired fashion effect it needed.

The man comically concluded:

"We went with the sale on the chinos at Woolies and the blazer they all got from a hospice in their town. No, man, South Africa.

"Good luck on the field. You're going to be great. Olympics department, we need to talk about the fashion. We're from South Africa. Show it! Be proud!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on the SA Olympic team's fashion

Local social media users took to the viral video's comment section to share their disappointment in the uniform's design and compliment the other countries' sense of style and fashion.

@aaddrriiyana said to the online community:

"This relationship with Mr Price Sport must come to an end."

@ayanda.n222 spoke about one of South Africa's successful designers and said:

"Thebe Magugu would have done such an incredible job."

@misfit_nova also shared their thoughts:

"We look like a private high school debate team that just arrived at the International High School Tournament."

Laughing at Bouwer's commentary, @notyouraveragekeabetsoe wrote:

"FNB intern took me out. I’m still on the floor."

Netizens react to Nigeria's Olympic team's Opening Ceremony outfits

In similar news, Briefly News reported about Team Nigeria unveiling their Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony uniform, which had people reacting with mixed reviews.

Some Nigerians claimed it looked like the garment could have been worn by people who attend Cherubim and Seraphim churches.

