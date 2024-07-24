The Blitzboks were second bast against Ireland during their 10-5 loss in the opening match of the 2024 Olympic games.

It took up until the final minutes of the match before Philip Snyman's side mustered a proper attack which resulted in a late try by skipper Selvyn Davids

Tries in both halves by Ireland proved their dominance over the Blitzboks as the Europeans got their campaign off to a winning start

Despite an attempted fightback towards the end of the match, the Blitzboks lost 10-5 to Ireland in their opening match of the 2024 Olympic Games on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

A late try from skipper Selvyn Davids was not enough for Philip Snyman’s men, who were second-best throughout the match against the Irish.

Jordan Conroy and Terry Kennedy scored a try in with half as the Blitzboks found themselves chasing shadows throughout the match and unabelt o cope with Ireland’s effective defence and quick handling.

Overall, the match was tense, but Ireland emerged victorious in the end despite a late rally from the Blitzboks, which saw Davids cross the line.

The loss will come as a blow for the Blitzboks, who started the tournament aiming for a podium finish, but following the performance against Ireland, Snyman will have to reassess his options.

Throughout the match, the Mzansi stars struggled to maintain ball possession and spent most of the first half, chasing after the ball.

Skipper Davids scored in what seemed to be the Blitzboks only true attempt at scoring but it proved to be too little too late.

