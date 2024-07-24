Blitzboks’ Olympic Campaign in Shatters As They Lost to New Zealand in Paris

The Blitzboks failed to learn from their mistakes against Ireland as they lost their second game against New Zealand in Paris

Philip Snyman's side scored one try against the All Blacks, with the captain Selvyn Davids proving he's the leader of the team once again

The Blitzboks' Olympic games campaign could come to an end if they fail to win big against Japan in their next match

Blitzboks suffered a second consecutive defeat as they lost to New Zealand 17-5 on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

The All Blacks were dominant throughout the game, as Philip Snyman's men could not keep them at bay.

The match had an early stop after Quewin Hortje required medical attention after hitting his face on a New Zealand player.

Selvyn Davids runs to score a try whilst under pressure from Scott Curry during the Men's Rugby Sevens Pool A Group match between New Zealand and South Africa in Paris, France. Photo: Hannah Peters.

New Zealand scored an early try after an 80m strike coast to coast with some incredible offloads that saw Moses Leo score an unconverted try in the left-hand corner.

Selvyn Davids hit back as he scored a try to level the scores for the Blitzboks, but the All Blacks took the lead before the break through Ngarohi McGarvey-Black.

The All Blacks were obviously the better team in the first half, with a 10-5 lead. The Blitzboks arrived late to tackles, which left the New Zealanders with the option of easy offloads.

The New Zealanders began the second half like they ended the first as Leo scored a try to give the All Blacks a 17-5 lead.

Overall, the Blitzboks didn't solve the defensive problems they had against Ireland and are out of the lead in Pool A.

The Blitzboks's next match will be against Japan, who have also lost their first two games, on Thursday, July 25.

The Boks will need a big win against Japan and some luck to qualify for the next round.

