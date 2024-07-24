PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Manchester City began their pre-season tour in the USA on a bad note as they lost to Celtic

The English Premier League giants were without some of their top players in the game but Erling Haaland was present

Spanish manager Pep Guardiola shared his thoughts on his team's loss to the Scottish champions

Pep Guardiola has reacted to Manchester City's loss to Celtic in their pre-season friendly game in the USA.

The Scottish giants defeated the Premier League champions 4-3 on Wednesday, July 24, at the Kenan Memorial Stadium in North Carolina.

Oscar Bobb, Maximo Perrone, and Erling Haaland scored City's three goals, but Luis Palma's strike in the 68th minute gave Celtic the deserved win over the English side.

Pep Guardiola talks with Luke Mbete during Manchester City's pre-season friendly match against Celtic at Kenan Stadium on July 24, 2024 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Guardiola reacts to City's loss to Celtic

In an interview with Manchester City's official website, Guardiola claimed he's not dwelling on his team's loss as he saw several good things from his players in the game.

The former Bayern Munich manager is also happy his team created many chances in the game, and he's focused on the next game.

"I saw many good things from the new and old players," the Spanish manager said.

"It wasn't easy; we have senior players up front and back, four eight or nine who are so young. It isn't easy in one department when so many are young, but many good things, Oscar and Rico always at a high level.

"A lot of things I saw were good. We created chances, but they are so good with the pace and quality they have."

According to Soccerway, Manchester City's next match would be against Serie A giants AC Milan on Saturday, July 27, before facing Guardiola's former club Barcelona four days later.

Celtic on the other hand will face Manchester City's EPL rivals Chelsea on Saturday before heading back to Scotland to kick start the league.

