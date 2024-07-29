A South African athlete has become the first African to win gold at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France

Tatjana Smith won gold in the Women's 100m breaststroke finals defeating a Chinese swimmer on Monday night

Mzansi now have two medals at the biggest Sporting festival in Paris and are gunning for more in other events

South African swimmer Tatjana Smith has won Mzansi's first gold at the ongoing 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

At the last Olympic games in Tokyo, she was Tatjana Schoenmaker and won the Women's 200 breaststroke gold. She is now newly married and now known as Smith.

South Africa's Tatjana Smith reacts after a heat of the women's 100m breaststroke swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Photo: Sebastien Bozon.

Source: Getty Images

Smith became the first African to win gold at the ongoing Olympic Games after winning the Women's 100m breaststroke finals on Monday night.

She reached the wall first in 1:05.28, ahead of China's Tang Quianting, who clocked 1:05.54 and won the silver medal. Ireland's Mona McSharry finished third place and claimed the Bronze medal.

Smith has now won multiple medals across three Olympics she has participated in.

Fans reacts as Smith wins gold in 2024 Olympics

Bongani Mabhena said:

"Wow! Gold Tatjiana Smith! What a comeback towards the end! Brilliant."

jaybadza47 wrote:

"Oh my gosh, the most stressful race. Well done to Golden Girl Tatjiana Smith, that was the craziest finish."

FactualRandomly said:

"Tatjana!!! You almost gave the nation cardiac arrest!!!"

AfrikanChefZA commented:

"That was very stressful because shr was slacking behind varying from 3rd to 4th spot, until the last second."

@socratoshi reacted:

"And she was struggling timing the reach at the end yesterday…fixed and won gold with it overnight. Mark of a true champion! Humbled."

Blitzboks win Mzansi’s first medal at 2024 Olympics

In a related publication, Briefly News reported that Blitzboks earned a bronze medal at the rugby sevens tournament on Saturday, 27 July 2024.

The Blitzboks recovered from being down 7-5 in the first half to beat Australia 26-19 and achieve their goal of finishing on the podium.

Source: Briefly News