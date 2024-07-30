Kaizer Chiefs were thrashed by Tanzanian giants Young Africans in a pre-season friendly match in South Africa

The Glamour Boys suffered a 4-0 loss to Yanga SC coached by a former Mamelodi Sundowns manager Miguel Gamondi

The Argentinian coach bragged about his team's victory over the Soweto Giants at the Toyota Stadium

Young Africans coach Miguel Gamondi has continued to brag about his team's victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Toyota Cup in South Africa.

The Tanzanian champions thrashed the Glamour Boys 4-0 at the Toyota Stadium on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Stephane Aziz Ki's brace, along with lone strikes from Prince Dube and Clement Mzize, gave Yanga SC the win over the Premier Soccer League giants.

Miguel Gamondi brags about Young African's 4-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs at the Toyota Cup in South Africa. Photo: @KaizerChiefs.

Gamondi reacts to Yanga SC's win over Kaizer Chiefs

In an interview with the media, Gamondi claimed his team taught Kaizer Chiefs a lesson in terms of tactics and showed them what it means to play a team outside South Africa.

"I think from a tactical point of view, we gave a lesson on what it is to play an international match, and it's not easy," the former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor said.

After featuring five youngsters in the game, the Argentine tactician went further to give a bit of advice to Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi.

The Young Africans manager believes the Soweto giants need more experienced players in their squad if they want to win.

"You need to have experience, and I think Kaizer Chiefs put in five young players today [Sunday]. But you cannot expect to win at a high level with young and inexperienced players," he added.

Fans react as Yanga SC coach brags about thrashing Chiefs

KGee63_ said:

"He was simply saying this type of games are at level of Sundowns not Chiefs."

Nkosi_Dlamini wrote:

"Yep...young and naive players won't win them anything,if abo mfundo Vilakazi were serious like Rele and mabena ,the conversation would be different...dancing on the ball belongs e Dustin where the end product is secondary."

OBARAK reacted:

"I don't think Nabi would just field youngsters for no reason. The starting 11 must've been the one that was cooking in Turkey. It's just that yesterday it didn't go according to plan."

djthakhiee commented:

"They didnt create any chances they were given clear gifts."

G58Roni shared:

"He is basically saying they they are disappointed and they wasted their time by coming to SA and ending up facing a bunch of cows instead of a real challenge."

