The former Rhythm City actor Ishmael Songo recently reacted to rumors of him being dead

The 31-year-old star debunked the fake reports about his “death” which circulated on social media

The actor also revealed that this was not the first fake news about him circulated on social media, and mentioned this was the third time someone spread lies about him

Ex-rhythm City Star Ishmauel Songo reacted after being declared dead. Image: @ishmauel_s

Source: Instagram

Being a celebrity is definitely hard as you can wake up one day to finding yourself trending on social media due to fake reports or being announced dead whilst you are alive and well.

The former Rhythm City actor Ishmauel Songo was also another celebrity who had fake death news about him circulating on social media.

According to Daily Sun, the 31-year-old actor debunked the rumors and also mentioned that this wasn’t the first time he came across fabricated stories about himself.

He said:

“Apparently, I’m deceased, well according to social media. This isn’t the first time such News is said about me, it’s actually the third time. This is absolutely sickening and ludicrous that someone will take their time to paint a picture and say this is what’s happening.

“One thing I can tell you is I’m still going to live a long life. I’m not going anywhere. I’m here on earth for a purpose and to change people’s live through the art of storytelling. So if you want me to die, it won’t happen."

The star who joined a group of influencers and journalists to enjoy a night stay at the Big Brother Mzansi house in January 2025 also mentioned that he is letting his friends, family and fans know that he is still alive and kicking.

Ishmauel said it was not the first time fake news about him was reported. Image: @ishmauel.s

Source: Instagram

Uzalo star Nompilo Maphumulo responds to fake news of her death

In July 2024, the former Uzalo actress Nompilo Maphumulo also debunked rumours of her being declared dead on social media.

According to Daily Sun, the star’s family were left traumatized after fake reports that stated she died. Nompilo, in response to the fake reports, shared how shocked she was when she heard about the news.

She clarified the situation by saying:

“I was shocked and even pinched myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming. How could anyone falsely claim that some is dead while they’re still alive? To make matters worse, the news reported that I was attacked by gunmen. It’s outrageous and I’m furious about it."

Nompilo further shared how angry the news made her as they also stipulated that gunmen ambushed her; she also urged that people should verify the news to know if they are authentic or not.

E.tv cancels Rhythm City

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in November 2020 that e.tv canned its popular soapie Rhythm City after 13 years on South African television.

The popular soapie aired its last episode on 16 July 2021 and was replaced by the popular fashion telenovela House of Zwide.

"We want to extend our gratitude to the entire production staff, crew, and cast for their incomparable craft," the channel revealed in a statement.

