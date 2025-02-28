South African award-winning rapper Nasty C recently left many netizens in awe with his new bold look

The Strings and Bling hitmaker posted a picture of him with his bald head after chopping off his locs

Many netizens were stunned as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nasty C showed off his new bold look. Image: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

South African rapper Nasty C left many of his fans and followers stunned after he flaunted his new bold look on social media.

Nasty C goes bald

The star who excitedly announced his Ivyson Tour Cape Town edition made headlines online after he decided to chop off his locs and go bald.

The Strings and Bling hitmaker posted a picture of his new look on Instagram and captioned it:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I look good? Gotta lead by eggxample."

In the photo, his baby mama, Sammie Heavens, and their son can be seen in the background, while the rapper held an egg—seemingly comparing it to his bald head.

Fans react to Nasty C's new look

Shortly after the star shared the picture on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Nasty C's new look. Here's what they had to say:

Media personality Robot Boii said:

"Not Eggxactly sure…"

slatethegreat_ wrote:

"Yho, not what I eggspected."

crownedyung responded:

"Bro looks 19 again."

tony_gee___ commented:

"Eish yaa nhe now I know how will I look without my hair."

theboylivinglife_nater replied:

"You look like you were screaming "help" but no hard feelings I'm a fan."

South African rapper Nasty C decided to go bald. Image: Dereck Green

Source: Getty Images

Nasty C discusses failure to make it in America

Just days before he decided to go bald, the Zulu Man With Some Power rapper confirmed that he has redirected his focus from the American market after finding it tough to penetrate. He said his time in the US made him realise he shouldn’t neglect the African market. He said:

“Yeah, it's intentional man. Obviously giving it a try, we had these ambitions and all that kinda stuff. But then reality just hits you in the face sometimes and you realise I shouldn’t be neglecting this market to chase this market because this one is the one that everyone thinks [is the one].”

After some time in America, Nasty C and his team did their shows to assess if he was penetrating the market. He said:

“Then we took a step back. We looked at the places we went to and did our own shows. That’s how you test your imprint in a market. Being booked is okay because promoters can fill up their own clubs with their own people. You might get there and it might be packed but no one knows your songs. When we do our own shows, it gives us a sense of like we actually have a market here.”

SA ignited as Kabza De Small hints at music with Nasty C

Briefly News previously reported that a Kabza De Small and Nasty C collaboration is something fans didn't know they needed until it was announced!

It's clear that Kabza De Small takes no days off and appears ready to release even more music. Coming from teasing a song with Nkosazana's Daughter, Papta had the hip-hop heads losing their minds at a preview of his suspected song with Nasty C.

Source: Briefly News