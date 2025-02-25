Nasty C opened up about his failure to make it in America and why he has shifted his focus from the US market

During an interview with Lunga Singama, the Juice Back rapper revealed that he is now focusing on the African and European market

After Nasty C discussed failing to make it in America, netizens weighed in with some offering him advice on how he could still become a global star

Nasty C opened up about his failure to make it in America during an interview with Lunga Singama on Heart FM. The rapper previously discussed out how his South African nationality had held back his career.

Nasty C discusses failure to make it in America

During his interview with Lunga Singama, the Zulu Man With Some Power rapper confirmed that he has redirected his focus from the American market after finding it tough to penetrate. He said his time in the US made him realise he shouldn’t neglect the African market. He said:

“Yeah, it's intentional man. Obviously giving it a try, we had these ambitions and all that kinda stuff. But then reality just hits you in the face sometimes and you realise I shouldn’t be neglecting this market to chase this market because this one is the one that everyone thinks [is the one].”

After some time in America, Nasty C and his team did their shows to assess if he was penetrating the market. He said:

“Then we took a step back. We looked at the places we went to and did our own shows. That’s how you test your imprint in a market. Being booked is okay because promoters can fill up their own clubs with their own people. You might get there and it might be packed but no one knows your songs. When we do our own shows, it gives us a sense of like we actually have a market here.”

Nasty C reveals why he's focusing on Africa and Europe

After hosting his shows, Nasty C shifted his focus from the American market after realising that he had the potential to grow in Europe and Africa.

“So, when we did that, we just took a second and looked at the places we went to and we figured Europe and Africa is really where…I mean Africa of course because I’m from but Europe also, there’s a lot of potential over there. So, we redirected our focus. We did a tour over there last year. It was crazy,” he told Lunga.

You can watch the video of the interview below:

Netizens react to Nasty C's video

After Nasty C discussed his failure to make it in America and how he has pivoted his attention to Europe and Africa, netizens weighed in. Some suggested what Nasty C needs to do to stand out in the American market while others applauded him for trying to chase his dream.

Here are some of the comments:

@Tariq_Nkosi said:

“You can't break there sounding like them.”

@LuxzyAtBelton suggested:

“He needs a rebrand and a footprint identity. Because currently he will get lost in the midst of the American rap scene.”

@Mwelwax said:

“You don't go to America hoping to break into their market lol it just happens naturally. The music will take u there lol look at maphorisa, waffles and Tyla lol the music took them there not being friends with Dormani😂”

@TshepoCM1 observed:

“I think Nota had the right ideas and advice 4 Nasty years ago but the way he went about sharing them was bad. Wish he took the kid aside as a G and spoke to him. Nasty had soooooo much potential in dominating Africa and letting the world come to him than him trying to go the 🌍”

@AndrewForeverr said:

“I respect Nasty C for trying, following your dream doesn't hurt. I believe this kind of setback has fuelled you to further improve your craft, and perhaps try going to America again.💯 Africa will forever love you Nkabi✊🏾”

@Rethabilem suggested:

“He must do collaboration with Tyla and he must be himself don’t try to be American. Look at Tyla she’s proud being South African 🇿🇦 and people lover her for that. She’s authentic!”

@Tebelelo_Lico said:

“Def Jam failed him, couldn't secure a big feature for the boy. You need a co-sign to break into the US market.”

Nasty C makes SA Hip Hop history on Spotify

Despite facing hurdles in the American market, Nasty C's star continues to burn bright in South Africa.

In 2024, Nasty C set a new record as the most streamed Hip Hop musician in SA.

Top SA celebrity booking fees in 2025

Briefly News previously revealed the booking fees for top SA artists in 2025.

Nasty C made the list at number 4, two places higher than SA Hip Hop icon Kwesta. The I Love It Here rapper is one of two Hip Hop musicians in the top 5.

