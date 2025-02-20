One man shared his terrifying story of how he survived a gas explosion and people were shocked

One man was lucky to be alive after surviving a terrifying gas explosion and he took to social media to narrate his story.

A young man shared how he survived a gas explosion in a TikTok video. Image: @franklinbamy1

Source: TikTok

Man survives gas explosion

The shocking incident, which could have ended in tragedy, left many people in disbelief as they reacted to his miraculous survival.

While taking to his TikTok caption under the handle @franklinbamy1 the guy expressed how he does not know how he survived it but it was a big explosion. He went on to say that he was cooking when the incident happened.

"These are the instincts of survival because, I don't know what told me to go and open the door, open the windows," he said in his video.

@franklinbamy1 went on to say that once he had opened the windows and the door, he went back to check what he was cooking and found a gas leak in the oven. That's when the gas exploded.

The man expressed gratitude and thanked God for keeping him during that terrifying moment he had encountered by saying:

"Everything was scattered..the light came on and I was not hurt. Thanks be to God I survived this."

While taking to his caption the young man simply said:

"This is a testament of the survival of a gas explosion. For sure It’s only God that protects us."

The footage quickly become a hit on TikTok clocking loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to man's story

People in South Africa were touched as they headed to the comments section to share their thoughts while some praised God for keeping the young man alive.

Nairobi claire said:

"Sorry about that but God is telling you to get married."

Kay Nomiey wrote:

"It’s not about gas stove /electric people need to understand that God is our only protection, even robbers get inside the house while it’s locked at after all it’s all God's protection."

Bogolo expressed:

"I bought gas last year when I moved into my apartment, but I never used it. I always become scared when I have to connect it to the stove. I ended up buying a plate electric stove."

Laula replied:

"Saying thank you Lord Jesus it's all his mercy is upon you."

Kananelo Hlophe commented:

"God is good indeed. We thank him for keeping you alive with your family. His mercy's endurance forever."

321SnapStudio replied:

"That was the Holy Spirit saying open the windows Jesus was protecting you from hidden dangers."

Hlayiso Joy Vuma shared:

"Thankfully for your life, God is always with us, thankyou for his coverage."

Men and women share their terrifying gas explosion stories

