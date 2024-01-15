Stoan Seate gave fans an update on his recovery since his explosion accident

The Bongo Maffin member said he is healing at a shocking rate and gave thanks to his supporters for their well wishes

Mzansi continued to send words of encouragement on Stoanito's healing journey

Stoan Seate gave his supporters an update on his recovery journey since his gas explosion accident. Images: stoanito

Stoan Seate has had a dramatic two weeks and decided to give his supporters a recovery update since his traumatic accident. The rapper/ MC said he's healing faster than he anticipated and wants to go big on his birthday to celebrate himself and the people around him.

Stoan Seate opens up about explosion recovery

Bongo Maffin member, Stoan Seate started the year on a sour note when he became the unfortunate victim of a gas explosion accident.

The 48-year-old entertainer shared a video thanking his supporter for carrying him through his recovery journey, saying though he has been joking about being bewitched, he would rather acknowledge his support system instead:

"The other day, I was joking around about witches, excited by the first signs of my healing. I had to remind myself that instead of talking about witches, I should talk about the people sending prayers and love for me to heal.

"I'm healing at a rate I didn't anticipate; I'm thankful. I haven't been celebrating my birthday, but I think I have a cause to celebrate life this year. Thank you so much for the well wishes; I'm healing. God is great, thank you."

Mzansi shows love to Stoan

Netizens gathered to support Stoanito on his road to recovery:

neosoulsta_artistry sent encouragement:

"The witches will never win this, we have them within our circles, smiling while we cry. Positivity all the way, King. God and your ancestors got you."

lebilekwejam was stunned:

"I couldn’t believe my eyes and went back to the original post. This is God's testimony. Your healing has got God’s hands, brother."

kmary.tlou wrote:

"Sending lots of love and strength."

mrtjunction said:

"Thank God for the healing!"

thandiweqabaka posted:

"Speedy recovery, may the almighty continue to protect you."

gaopalelwe_m was happy:

"This is great news, bro!"

