Sizwe Dhlomo attended his best friend Anele Mdoda and Buzza James' engagement party held in Fourways on Saturday, 10 May

He shared pictures from the event on social media and received positive feedback from his followers after having been criticised for his look at the couple's lobola ceremony

South Africans noticed that one important person was absent as Anele Mdoda and Buzza James celebrated their engagement

Sizwe Dhlomo looked smart at Anele Mdoda's engagement. Image: sizwedhlomo, zintathu

Source: Instagram

It appears popular radio host Sizwe Dhlomo took the criticism he faced over his outfit at Anele Mdoda’s Xhosa-themed lobola ceremony to heart. Eager to prove the internet fashion police wrong, he chose Anele Mdoda and Buzza James’ engagement party as the perfect opportunity.

Sizwe Dhlomo turns heads at Anele Mdoda's engagement celebration

The Kaya 959 presenter won hearts with a sharp look at the engagement celebration, which was held on Saturday, 10 May.

Anele Mdoda and Buzza James are gearing up for what might be the wedding of the year. The couple hosted their engagement party at Fourways, where they also confirmed their bridesmaids and groomsmen.

Sizwe Dhlomo was among the guests, and boy, did he impress. The former MTV presenter took to his X account on Tuesday, 13 May and shared pictures from the engagement party. The post was captioned:

“#LeXhosaNostra Boys!”

Sizwe Dhlomo was a sight to behold in a formal black tuxedo with a crisp white shirt, paired with a black bow tie. He completed his outfit with black dress shoes and accessorised his look with a 41mm rose gold Rolex watch on his right wrist.

See the pictures below:

Netizens approve Sizwe Dhlomo's look

In the comments, netizens showered Sizwe Dhlomo with praise over his impeccable look. Some joked that he looked uncomfortable taking pictures.

Here are some of the reactions:

@BhovuRbay said:

“Now that's what I'm talking about. Classy. 👌”

@Kanyisa_021 joked:

“Lol, looking good Dinangwe, but I can tell from the pics that you hate taking pics just like me! 🤭”

@nkeleakaDk gushed:

“You can never make me hate South African men😍😍😍 jho..”

@Beedagal replied:

“I need you to trend again for dressing 'accordingly', this time.”

@Innocent_Menzi said:

“No cowboy vibes this time. Thanks to whoever advised you!”

@MantaYako highlighted:

“Now that you're 'dressed for the occasion', they're nowhere to be found.”

Thembisa Nxumalo absent at Anele Mdoda's engagement

While Sizwe Dhlomo showed up and showed off at Anele's engagement party, Mzansi noticed that one important person wasn't present.

South Africans noted that Mdoda's famous sister, Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo and her other BFFs, Khaya Dlanga, and Trevor Noah, were also absent at the engagement party.

Thembisa Nxumalo was also absent from Anele Mdoda and Buzza James' lobola ceremony.

