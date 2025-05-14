Former Uzalo actor Siyabonga Radebe trended on social media after photos of him looking casual and unkempt surfaced

Sizwe Dhlomo rubbished claims that the photos were proof Siyabonga Radebe had hit hard times

While some netizens agreed with Sizwe Dhlomo, others argued that Siyabonga Radebe's appearance was a sign of hard times

Sizwe Dhlomo defended former Uzalo actor Siyabonga Radebe from claims he's struggling. Image: sizwedhlomo, realsyabee

Source: Instagram

Social media is abuzz following news that another actor has allegedly fallen on hard times. This comes weeks after seasoned actress Nandi Nyembe opened up about her financial struggles.

Sizwe Dhlomo dismisses Siyabonga Radebe's struggle claims

Social media user @miShumoZA_ took to X and shared that former Uzalo actor Siyabonga Radebe was struggling. The social media user lamented the state of South Africa’s film industry. The post was captioned:

“Another former Actor was found struggling, what’s really happening with our Film industry in SA? 💔💔 Jokes aside.”

The social media user shared pictures of Siyabonga Radebe wearing a tracksuit and looking unkempt.

Renowned radio host Sizwe Dhlomo stepped in and weighed in on the allegation that Siyabonga Radebe is struggling. He suggested that from the dressing, it was clear that the former Uzalo actor was just relaxing. Dhlomo said:

“Who says he’s struggling? Umjita uy’bhlomele nje?”

Netizens weigh in on Sizwe Dhlomo's assessment

In the comments, netizens reacted with mixed reactions. While others agreed with Sizwe Dhlomo, others pointed out that Radebe’s appearance was indictive that he is struggling. Sizwe’s opinion also sparked a conversation on the expectations society places on celebrities.

Here are some of the comments:

@pohmthokoh agreed:

“That’s a TikTok video. Bro was just chilling ekasi. Nothing serious.”

@Sphoza_01 joked:

“Lol, they expect to find him in designer suits all the time otherwise.”

@Msentiii_ highlighted:

“I don't know, man, he's a little ashy in the photos bruh 😅 Soft life leaves clues, but so does umsokolo.”

@TheReal_Shalate questioned:

“What’s the meaning of struggling? You seriously need a fact checker, wena. It’s clear you don't know the meaning of struggling.”

@29Bagzz explained:

“South Africans love struggle tales or falls from grace relating to their own. It’s quite strange.”

@LoyisoKholobile replied:

“Lol! You know how it is, once your skin shade looks darker, the trained black mind will think that you're struggling.”

@elvee_T said:

“If you're a celebrity, you’re not allowed to just relax and be, you have to bathe and wear your best outfits all the time, clean-shaven and smelling like a million bucks. Oh, and you’re not allowed to walk, you must drive everywhere 😭”

Sizwe Dhlomo rubbished claims that former 'Uzalo' actor Siyabonga Radebe is struggling. Image: realsyabee, sizwedhlomo

Source: Instagram

Siyabonga Radebe reportedly admitted to a mental hospital

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Siyabonga Radebe was reportedly admitted to a mental hospital.

According to the 2022 report, the actor, who played the character of Vikizitha Magwaza, reportedly battled a mental illness, and sources claim he was seen walking around in his birthday suit in the institution.

The report stated that Siyabonga had not been well since he moved back to his family home in Ntuzuma, south of Durban and was also seen a couple of times talking to himself while wandering around the township.

