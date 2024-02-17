A viral kid in South Africa made it onto American television after stealing hearts as Klein Kwagga

The child who went viral for singing Bernice West's Lyfie caught American singer Kelly Clarkson's attention

Many South Africans were touched by the video of the South African kid representing the country

A kid from South Africa made it to America because of his adorable perfomance. The kid nicknamed Klein Kwagga hearts all over South Africa after taking part in a school performance.

Klein Kwaagga makes it to America on 'Kelly Clarkson Show' and made SA cheering proud. Image: @klein_kwagga1

Source: UGC

Kelly Clarkson was just as moved by the video and contacted him. Online users were touched by the wholesome king who got on an international stage.

South African kid on Kelly Clarkson show

A South African kid who went viral for singing, Lyfie, appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. In a video shared by Nuusflits, the singer spoke to the South African mum who had the little cutie with her.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the wholesome moment below:

Online users touched by cute kid

Many people thought the child deserved the recognition. Netizens were delighted that the kid got the attention of an American audience.

Read the comments below:

Margaret Ilunga

"You did well Kwagga...you didn't just dance. You enjoy what you doing, and everyone watching you just couldn't help but dance and sing along..love it."

Mayvoreen Isaacs commented:

"Proud moment. Just love Kelly."

Marlizan Johannes gushed:

"Lekker ou Kwagga ... jy maak ons SUPER trots (Making us supper proud)."

Sharlene Govender applauded:

"That’s what life is all about."

Anne Charmaine Myburgh added:

"South Africa represent."

Gail M Cattelino was pleased:

"Awesome Kwagga."

Sonja Du Plessis exclaimed:

"Wow, you are my hero!"

Girl's prayer in Afrikaans credited for SA's RWC 2023 glory

Briefly News previously reported that a child turned to God, hoping that the Springboks would win. One TikTok video of the girl praying for South Africa left many peeps in their feels.

Netizens were chuffed, and the tiny kid received thousands of likes from amused online users. The girl had many people cracking jokes about her desperation for the Springboks to win in the RWC final over New Zealand.

@misschilaone1 posted a video of a child praying in Afrikaans. In the video, she pointed out that the Springboks team deserved the win since they played so well throughout the RWC

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News