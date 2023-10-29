A little girl wanted the Springboks to win the Rugby World Cup, and she did everything in her power, including prayer

The adorable child went viral after her caregivers posted a video of her earnest prayer for the South African rugby team's victory against New Zealand

Many people commented on the video, gushing over the cute child's support and faith in the Springboks

A child turned to God, hoping that the Springboks would win. One TikTok video of the girl praying for South Africa left many peeps in their feels.

A TikTok video shows a child who prayed often for the Springboks to win in Afrikaans, and many were impressed.

Netizens were chuffed, and the tiny kid received thousands of likes from amused online users. The girl had many people cracking jokes about her desperation for the Springboks to win in the RWC final over New Zealand.

Cutie prays for Springboks' RWC win

@misschilaone1 posted a video of a child praying in Afrikaans. In the video, she pointed out that the Springboks team deserved the win since they played so well throughout the RWC.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users love kid's Afrikaans prayer

Many people commented on the video, amazed by how well the kids spoke Afrikaans. Some people came across the video after the Springboks won and commented that her prayer must have worked.

Soza (Marc) said:

"She speaks sòòò fluently...cute."

Kido wrote:

"SA praying countryfrom this agenothing will stand on the way."

ricardojordaan47 commented:

"Dankie hartjie jou gebed dra krag ons het gewen go Bokke go Bokke. (Your prayer was power.ful enough to get us a win)"

MatteoG12122002 declared:

"It is because of this girl that we won"

rolfwolhuter added:

"We all prayed with you little one! God heard you!"

Buffelfox agreed:

"Baie baie dankie ons poppie jou gebed het gewerk."(Than you very much, your prayer worked.")

Kid's prayer for Bokke comes true

The little kids' prayers came true on 29 October 2023. The Springboks made history as the first country to win the RWC four times in a row.

SA jokes after Zozibini Tunzi congratulates Springboks

Briefly News previously reported that Zozibini Tunzi has expressed pride in the Springboks for their victory against New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup grand final.

South Africa won the match 12-11 in a game that had Mzansi glued to their seats.

The former beauty queen posted a picture of the squad with the caption, “OMG”.

