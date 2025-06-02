Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on MacG following his recent nasty comments on Minnie Dlamini

In a video shared on X, Ntsiki Mazwai shared her opinion on MacG during an episode of the Kota n Chill Podcast

Netizens slammed the Kota n Chill Podcast for seeking relevance by discussing MacG, while others praised Ntsiki Mazwai's comments on MacG

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on MacG after Minnie Dlamini drama. Image: missntsikimazwai, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Versatile poet Ntsiki Mazwai has shared her thoughts on Podcast and Chill co-host MacG, who previously topped headlines after he made some nasty comments about TV host Minnie Dlamini following her breakup with cosmetic surgeon Dr Brian Monaisa.

Ntsiki Mazwai weighs in on MacG after Minnie Dlamini drama

Ntsiki Mazwai is known for her no-holds-barred opinions, and recently she weighed in on fellow podcaster MacG. Mazwai shared her thoughts on MacG on an episode of the Kota n Chill Podcast, which premiered on YouTube on Friday, 30 May 2025.

A snippet of the podcast was shared on X by user @ThisIsColbert on Sunday, 1 June, 2025. In the snippet, the Kota n Chill Podcast hosts weighed in on MacG and Sol Phenduka. The duo attempted to unpack what drives MacG's controversial tone on Podcast and Chill.

Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to their comments and said that she’s also baffled by MacG’s comments targeting women, considering that he’s genuinely a nice guy. She suggested that MacG adopts a persona when he’s on Podcast and Chill.

“It’s so funny because he’s a nice guy. The real person is a nice guy. Maybe that’s what he does. Maybe he goes into character or something because mina I don’t understand it,” Ntsiki Mazwai said.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Ntsiki Mazwai's assessment of MacG

In the comments, several netizens accused the Kota n Chill Podcast hosts of seeking relevance by talking about MacG. They suggested that the hosts should focus on improving their podcast before they trash-talk Podcast and Chill. Others praised Ntsiki Mazwai for defending MacG.

Here are some of the comments:

@fdeee360 said:

“Everybody is talking about them to stay relevant. Sad stuff.”

@your939 suggested:

“A podcast that uses 'Temu equipment' can't be taken seriously.”

@hofigroup argued:

“These are a bunch of hyenas. If they have brains, they'd understand that 'Podcast and Chill' opened doors for them. MacG saw an opportunity and made podcasts a thing. Now they are here capping.”

@Ghost25442373 advised:

“They should probably focus on getting their sound right first so we can hear them when they trash the biggest podcast in Africa.”

@dailypolls23 said:

“Besides them talking about MacG so they can trend, what a low-quality podcast they have there 😂. They should work on that first, l think.”

Ntsiki Mazwai shared her opinion of MacG after Minnie Dlamini drama. Image: missntsikimazwai, macgunleashed

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki Mazwai is ready to date

Ntsiki Mazwai recently had the internet buzzing after she showed her vulnerable side.

Briefly News reported that Ntsiki Mazwai revealed that she is looking for love.

Mazwai expressed her desire to date again, wanting companionship and romantic moments despite her work commitments.

Social media users shared hilarious reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's post about searching for love. Many argued that she is single because of her stance on feminism.

Source: Briefly News