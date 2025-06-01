Actor Thabiso Bapela who is famously known for his roles in Gomora and The Queen has joined Muvhango

Bapela confirmed on his social media account that he will portray the character of Letlotlo Maribe

Viewers of the SABC2 soapie recently bid farewell to the show after it was confirmed that the show is ending

Former 'Gomora' star Thabiso Bapela plays Letlotlo in 'Muvhango'. Images: ThabisoB

Former The Queen and Gomora actor Thabiso Bapela has joined SABC's canned soapie Muvhango as Letlotlo Maribe.

Bapela will star opposite actress Liteboho Molise who portrays the character of Teboho Mukwevho in the Tshivenda soapie.

The former Gomora star confirmed his latest role on his Instagram account this past week and shared that he will make his debut on Monday, 2 June.

"The cat is out of the bag. I’ll be bringing something new to the Muvhango story. My character, Letlotlo Maribe is more than charming. He carries something real. I’m proud to be part of this next chapter of Muvhango. See you on Monday, 2 June on SABC 2," says Bapela.

The actor reveals to IOL that his Muvhango character Letlotlo arrives at a time when audiences are craving more than surface-level characters.

“He fits into this world, but he also shakes it a little. And I think that’s the point,” says the star.

Muvhango ends after 28 years on TV

The SABC has confirmed that the long-running soapie Muvhango has been replaced and cancelled with final episodes airing in July.

SABC's CEO Nomsa Chabeli recently revealed to IOL that a new telenovela produced by Bakwena Productions titled Pimville Queens is set to premiere in August.

South Africans react to the soapie ending

@ndabenhlesimel1 said:

"What's happening to Duma Ndlovu's TV shows this year? We only left with Uzalo."

@AmuMabasa2 replied:

"What does it mean for the entire staff? We've seen what happened to those from Rhythm City. Not that I feel pity for them, because they too were gatekeeping nigg*s who wanna work in the industry. Flexing a salary, acting like they made the right life choices."

@SiyaSidinile23 said:

"Now they should cancel Uzalo and Amalanga Awafani. Those two nonsenses are also a waste of prime time TV"

@n_lori2303 wrote:

"Can somebody please pass this memo to Generations and Uzalo because wow. I no longer even judge my grandmother for enjoying those Indians that speak Zulu. Because you know what they are far more entertaining than these 2 shows and they know when to stop ay."

@HarleysuzieR replied:

"Damn, this show was so good. They lost the plot as well as the reason for the show. I mean I am Venda myself, but I was not enjoying the show anymore to the point where I decided to stop watching it."

SABC cancels soapie 'Muvhango' after 28 years. Image: SABCPlus

