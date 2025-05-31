Filmmaker and actor Kagiso Modupe recently paid tribute to award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae

The former Scandal! actor took to his Instagram page to thank the actor for his contributions to the entertainment industry

South Africans took to social media this week to mourn the thespian, who is known for playing Cobra Mokoena in The River

Kagiso Modupe remembers 'The River' star. Image: KagisoModupe

Source: Twitter

Former Losing Lerato and Scandal! actor Kagiso Modupe is mourning The River actor Presley Chweneyagae, who died on Tuesday, 27 May.

The House of Zwide director who acted opposite Chweneyagae on several TV shows bid farewell to the award-winning this week.

Modupe took to his Instagram account this week to pen a beautiful message to the talented actor who passed away this week.

The actor and director says the late Tsotsi star will continue to be one of the most loved and favourite actors South Africa has ever encountered.

Modupe adds that he's hurt about Chweneyagae's passing and this is another big blow to the industry in a short space of time.

"I love you always my boy, your joyful spirit will always be in our hearts. Robala ka Kagiso" (rest in peace), says Modupe.

South Africans react to the actor's post

oratile_paulinah replied:

"As a country, we are broken and hurt by this death yho."

iam.sands wrote:

"RIP to him and sending you and his family condolences."

katty_katli said:

"Ai Kagiso wena ke sono ka wena (it's a pity) my brother. People you are working with ba go tlogela (are leaving you) yeeer."

molebogeng.letebele.73 wrote:

This is so sad. He was a good vibe. Such a wonderful soul. We'd laugh our lungs out on the river and recently on Cobriza. His memories will live forever."

chilledqueen responded:

"Eish, go botlhoko (this is sad) man nie. This is too much."

cashflow_gabadiya said:

"The saddest loss this year."

fridah_nelson wrote:

"So sad, we were really privileged to witness such humour and talent. I can only imagine how his family is at the moment. We are so saddened by his departure; our screen moments will never be the same."

tumzatumz said:

"I'm watching Cobrizy now and it does make sense."

rainmaker.lu replied:

"Iyoh. This is sad news. May his soul RIP."

motloung.sibongile responded:

"Cobra hle. What another loss in the industry! This is a blow."

iam.sands said:

"RIP to him and sending you and his family condolences."

athinimabongo wrote:

"Ahu Kagiso, I'm so sorry buti wam."

__thandeka_ replied:

"Yhoo, this is sad man. May his soul rest in peace."

'The River' star Presley Chweneyagae dies. Image: NewzroomAfrika

Source: Instagram

The River actress Matshepo Sekgopi reacts to Presley Chweneyagae’s death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this May that talented actress Matshepo Sekgopi from The River recently commented on award-winning actor Presley Chweneyagae's death.

Sekgopi played the role of Chweneyagae's on-screen sister, Dimpho Mokoena in the 1Magic telenovela, The River, while Chweneyagae played Cobra.

Fans and South Africans took to social media this week to comfort the actress who is mourning.

Source: Briefly News