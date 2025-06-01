Music composer Lebo Morake, known as Lebo M reportedly spent R2 million for a week on a yacht in Dubai with his new wife

Morake surprised Mzansi when he reportedly married his former fiancée Malefu Ntsala aka Mel Ntsala on Sunday, 1 June

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba revealed on Sunday that the Lion King composer also spent nearly R2 million on Ntsala's ring

Award-winning music composer Lebo M reportedly spent nearly R2 million on his new wife, Mel Ntsala's wedding ring.

The Lion King composer, who recently divorced Pretty Samuels is currently on a yacht in Dubai with his new wife.

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba revealed on its Instagram account on Sunday, 1 June that Morake, and Ntsala tied the knot this weekend.

"@TheRealLeboM is in Dubai, chopping life with his “new” wife. Lebo, booked a very expensive yacht in Dubai close to R2 Million for a week to celebrate his new chapter in life," says the blog.

It is reported that Ntsala's wedding ring is estimated over R1.5 million, a pure rock designed by a top jewelry designer.

South Africans respond to the composer's recent marriage

Orlandothejooyveeli said:

"Going back to an ex ain't my thing she's brave."

Marklicious replied:

"I love this love era for Mel. Lebo and Mel come far together through it all. I think this will be Lebo’s last marriage and they will live happily ever after. Please don’t come for me, I don’t have a mother."

BongaLandiwe wrote:

"He’s living his best life and doesn’t dwell on the past. If it doesn’t work out, he’ll look for another lookalike and marry again!"

EleLesego said:

"Lebo is making sure that he enjoys himself and his relationships. He is living life his life on his own terms here on earth."

Sbu27 replied:

"I think I can also fall for him if that's how he entertains his ladies."

MathiSA wrote:

"He always marries or dates his homegirls. What he does with his personal life is his business."

I am Angeljoilie said:

"Next we’ll hear is bring my piano back mthakathi."

Duchessseima responded:

"One thing about him, he will marry every woman he meets while you are busy still doing vat n sit."

Baddienmp said:

"This man is chopping his money and enjoying, there's no time for next of kin."

CarolineTlale wrote:

"Home Affairs hates to see him coming."

Zimbabwenese wrote:

"Lebo leaked this himself after you posted him for the first time including all those prices for a tin of caviar. He wanted Pretty Samuel to know this. He misses that piano shame."

