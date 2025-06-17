Actress Natasha Thahane trended online after videos of her sharing fun moments with Pearl Thusi’s daughter at the Basketball Africa League (BAL) games went viral

The SunBet Arena in Pretoria was abuzz with local celebrities, with courtside glam and candid moments stealing the spotlight from the games

While fans praised Natasha and Thando’s stylish appearance and playful energy, many also pointed out their striking resemblance in the viral clip

Actress Natasha Thahane is making headlines after her videos with Pearl Thusi’s daughter Thando at the BAL games in Pretoria flooded online.

South African celebrities were among thousands of fans at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria for the BAL season 5 games.

Natasha Thahane was spotted with Thando Mokoena at the BAL games. Images: natasha_thahane, thando_mokoena

Source: Instagram

The games ended with a bang, but the courtside glam and priceless moments stole the spotlight.

Celebrities have been sharing their pitch-side moments online, and fans can’t get enough of the content.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Natasha Thahane spotted with Pearl Thusi’s daughter Thando

Natasha Thahane’s priceless moments with Pearl Thusi’s Thando daughter stole the spotlight.

In one of the now-viral videos, the two were seen pulling off their best poses, and Mzansi quickly gave it a nod.

However, while others gushed over the two, some quickly noted that they looked alike.

Despite the two looking alike, they haven’t openly confirmed their relationship.

Why Thando Mokoena often trends online

Thando Mokoena is a star in her own right. However, she often trends thanks to her parents' big wins in the industry.

Thando’s mother, Pearl Thusi, has fast become one of the most sought-after stars in the entertainment industry.

She has also spread her wings beyond small screens with DJing.

Pearl Thusi shared a moment with her daughter Thando. Images: _thando.mokoena

Source: Instagram

On the other hand, Thando’s father, Walter Mokoena, has since been lauded as one of the biggest brands to admire.

The celebrated sportscaster once worked for Kaya FM, SABC and City Press.

Rumour mill has it that Thando’s father was the brain behind online and media company The Jo’burg Post.

He was once a special advisor to former Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Natasha Thahane makes headlines

However, this is not the first time Natasha Thahane has topped trends because of her priceless moments.

She was once rumoured to be related to SK and Abul Khoza after their photos flooded online.

At the time, rumour mills suggested that the three were related. Reports have it that Thahane is the sister of the stars.

However, despite the headlines, the three have brushed off the rumours.

SA Celebrities Spotted at the BAL final

Other celebrities spotted at the match include Khuli Chana, Tbo Touch, Robot Boi and Monuzi.

One of the stars who had all the cameras on her was MaMkhize.

The reality TV star known for her soft spot for designer clothes understood the assignment.

Was wearing a pair of jean pants complemented by heels and a designer jacket worth thousands.

Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena turn heads

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena made headlines again.

The two saw themselves trending, and their daughter Thando Mokoena was also in the picture.

Source: Briefly News