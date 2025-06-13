During a recent episode of Podcast and Chill, MacG made damning allegations against Sabelo Zuma, leaving South Africans shocked

A short clip of the show has since flooded X, with MacG’s claims making the headlines

The now-viral video has attracted thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped

Controversial podcaster MacG is trending after he took a jab at Amapiano star Sabelo Zuma during their recent Podcast and Chill with MacG episode.

Thanks to the podcast’s huge following, their episodes always blow up online.

During their recent episode, MacG opened up about one of the songs, which he believes is good but failed to blow.

MacG seemingly talked about Mellow & Slizzy’s song Liyasho featuring Mzu M and Zuma.

MacG Accuses Sabelo Zuma of Drug Use

However it seems he had forgotten about Zuma’s name and went on to jog Sol Phenduka and Ghost Lady’s memories with damning allegations.

He noted that Mellow and Sleazy worked with one of Amaroto's stars but had forgotten the name.

He only knew the person was allegedly involved in drugs.

Sol Phenduka made it known that the two featured Zuma before MacG asked if he was the one who was allegedly involved in drugs.

The post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

Fans were quick to note that MacG was back with his playful, damning rants after his recent backlash.

The star received backlash a few months after he swiped at Minnie Dlamini against his dramatic fallout with celebrity doctor Brian Monaisa.

Against his recent remarks, Briefly News has connected the dots about a string of celebrities MacG has called out on his podcast.

South African celebrities called out by MacG

In 2022, MacG made headlines when he alleged that Andile Mpisane was in a relationship with Cassper Nyovest’s ex-girlfriend, Thobeka Majozi.

He also alleged that Cassper Nyovest was seeing Kamo Mphela. Against these remarks, Cassper Nyovest made it known that they were lies.

In January last year, he claimed Mihlali 'looks like she had three divorces.' He then dragged Cyan Boujee and Uncle Waffles into the picture.

Against Tyla’s big wins, MacG suggested the star’s numbers were manufactured. His remarks drew backlash online.

Despite trending with his damning remarks MacG has had his fair share of legal challenges from public apologies to lawsuits.

Former Generations actress Rosie Monete reportedly dragged MacG and his co-hosts to court.

She sued MacG for defamation of character and demanded a public apology.

Despite being known for provocative and sometimes reckless remarks about several celebrities, the star has remained relevant thanks to his fan base.

After all, some incidents have also seen him lose endorsement deals.

His podcast show was also canned from DSTV after his reckless comments about Minnie Dhlamini.

MacG drops a bombshell about his career

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that MacG revealed people were plotting his downfall.

The controversial star who has had a fallout with several stars because of his damning remarks made it known that people were trying to pull him down.

