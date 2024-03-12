Busta 929 recently spoiled himself and bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S

The Ngixolele hitmaker showed off his new car and received warm congratulatory messages from his supporters

But not everyone sang Busta's praises, but instead dragged his alleged shenanigans with underage girls

Busta 929 received mixed reactions after showing off his Mercedes-Benz AMG A 45 S. Images: busta_929

Busta 929 is beaming with joy after buying himself a new car. The DJ/ producer flaunted his Mercedes-Benz AMGA 45 S and sparked mixed reactions among netizens. Peeps praised Busta on filling his own cup after recently giving back to the less fortunate.

Busta 929 buys new car

Popular producer, Busta 929, is the proud owner of a brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG A45 S. The Gqoz Gqoz hitmaker posted a video going to collect his new car and left many people inspired by his hard work.

Taking to his Instagram page, Baba 92 shared several photos and videos of his new ride and couldn't help but sing his own praises:

"Congratulations Baba 92."

Mzansi weighs in on Busta 929's new car

Netizens congratulated Mfana Thupa on his new ride and his growing success:

SdizoRSA said:

"This guy truly deserves it for all the music he has produced."

trader_evolution007 congratulated Busta:

"Congratulations, chief."

fundamental_techniq_za cheered Busta on:

"Delayed but never denied. Dankie, Baba 929!"

champagneshiety posted:

"So wish Mpura could see how you're doing, bro."

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at 31-year-old Busta's controversies with underage girls:

babaMbatha_ said:

"Weeh! He'll be flexing with primary school kids."

kleinboy0 cautioned:

"Hide your little sisters; it is about to get worse!"

MAGNOGAN warned:

"Mothers, lock up your daughters. Busta is about to let loose."

TheGeopol wrote:

"The new transport for primary school kids."

Busta 929 celebrates birthday with gifts from his mom

In more Busta 929 updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the famous producer's 31st birthday celebration.

Busta received luxurious spoils from his mom, who he admitted taught him all that he knew about designer brands:

"A special birthday gift from my mum. She is the one who taught me all these designer clothes."

