Richard Ofori Joins New Club in PSL After Orlando Pirates Exit

Richard Ofori has returned to the Premier Soccer League months after leaving Orlando Pirates this summer

The Ghanaian international had a successful stint with the Buccaneers, but the Soweto giants opted against extending his contract

The Black Stars goalie will compete with Bafana Bafana star for a space in the starting lineup at his new club

Ghanaian international Richard Ofori has joined a new club in the Premier Soccer League months after being released by Orlando Pirates.

The Buccaneers decided to let Ofori leave the club this summer after the Soweto-based club did not renew his contract.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper featured in 59 matches for Pirates, conceding 35 goals while keeping 29 clean sheets.

Ghanaian goalkeeper Richard Ofori returns to the Premier Soccer League months after leaving Orlando Pirates. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Ofori joins AmaZulu

According to a report by iDiskiTimes, Ofori is back in the PSL as he joins AmaZulu FC on a free transfer. He has been without a club since leaving Orlando Pirates earlier this summer.

The Black Stars goalkeeper will compete with Olwethu Mzimela and Bafana Bafana star Veli Mothwa for a place in Usuthu's starting lineup.

Ofori was able to join AmaZulu despite the transfer being shut due to him being a free agent.

Reactions as Ofori joins AmaZulu FC

BhutMalumBru said:

"Veli Mothwas career just been delt something not nice at all homie.."

cadafia_king commented:

"I'm happy for you Mr Black Cat I was so broken when they announced his departure from our team Orlando Pirates but after that all is well good luck to him......"

Tech_carnly wrote:

"I'm happy for Black Cat 🐈‍⬛ eversince that injury to Mako he was no longer the same."

yezo_m reacted:

"This guy has such a presence, the manner he commands his defence has forwards doubting themselves. With an organized defence, a keeper can face fewer threats and/or shots. It's a good signing by Usuthu, uSbali ngadaar uyatekateka😣"

QRoger_03 implied:

"This guy was a good Goal minder when playing for Maritzburg United, eversince he joined that other FC 😭😭 he changed drastically 🚮 and its safe to safe Orlando Pirates are destroying players careers one by one."

ThapeloBosiu shared:

"Goodbye to Veli Mothwa. A good addition to their side but a very bad telling for our national team Goalie. Richard Ofori's leadership is unquestionable. His biggest mistake at Orlando Pirates was wanting to extort us."

Pirates star wants a Bafana Bafana recall

Briefly News also reported, Orlando Pirates star Tshegofatso Mabasa said he is pushing for a return to the Bafana Bafana squad.

Last season’s PSL Golden Boot winner said he is willing to wait for his chance to play for Bafana coach Hugo Broos and will continue to push for selection.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News