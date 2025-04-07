Who is Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend? A complete timeline of her dating history

Charli D'Amelio may have found great success on TikTok, but she has not been so lucky at love. From some of her romances only lasting months and leading to diss tracks, she has had her fair share of drama. The list of Charli D'Amelio’s boyfriends comprises high-profile relationships.

Having a relationship in the public domain can break it. This is because some people are more interested in seeing the couple break up than succeed.

Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio at the 2023 Grammy Awards (L). The TikToker during the 2023 Tamagotchi Uni Launch Party (R). Photo: Jeff Kravitz, Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

As of April 2025, Charli is the second most-followed person on TikTok .

. She won the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars alongside Mark Ballas.

alongside Mark Ballas. She was in a romantic relationship with Cole Chase Hudson from December 2019 to April 2020.

from December 2019 to April 2020. D'Amelio and Landon Barker's relationship caused his friendship with Cole to end.

Charli D'Amelio's profile summary

Full name Charli Grace D’Amelio Gender Female Date of birth 1 May 2004 Age 20 years old (As of April 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Norwalk, Connecticut, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 54 kg (119 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Single Parents Heidi and Marc D'Amelio Siblings Dixie D’Amelio Profession Dancer, social media personality Years active 2019-present Net worth $45 million Social media Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) Facebook

Who is Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend?

Charli D'Amelio is reportedly single. The internet sensation has been romantically linked to a few public figures over the years.

Short-lived relationship with Cole Chase Hudson

Chase Hudson at the Ecole Militaire in 2025 (L). The singer and Charli D'Amelio during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards (R). Photo: Marc Piasecki, Emma McIntyre (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

D'Amelio and the internet sensation sparked dating rumours in December 2019 after a video of them kissing on New Year's Eve went viral. In a February 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chase confirmed their relationship, stating:

I am taking my time before asking her to be my girlfriend and putting a label on it. However, we are very exclusive and head over heels for each other.

However, the duo announced their split via Instagram stories in April 2020, per Cosmopolitan. Charli wrote:

Since you guys have been involved in our relationship from the start, I would like to let you all know that we are no longer together. Although it hurts me to admit it, we are better off as friends.

On the other hand, Chase said:

Charli is a fantastic person, and I am grateful to have met her. Although we are no longer an item, she will always hold a special place in my heart.

Drama-filled relationship with Landon Barker

Landon Barker and Charli D'Amelio at the 2023 REVOLVE Festival in Thermal, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Charli was first romantically linked with Travis Barker's son, Landon, in June 2022 after they were spotted leaving his Los Angeles concert together. The same month, a source confirmed exclusively to People that the pair was dating:

They are seeing each other, but it is still in the early stages.

Landon and D'Amelio made their relationship official the next month. During a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she spoke about her new beau for the first time.

He is very sweet. With him, I have learnt to live life first and then think about people's opinions later.

The following month, the TikToker shared with the news outlet how she met her boyfriend, stating:

I met him through my sister, who always ensures I am in the loop on everything.

After Charli D'Amelio’s ex-boyfriend Chase seemingly released the All The Things I Hate About You diss track, Landon responded via an Instagram story that read:

If you cannot treat her right, I will do it for you!

Charli D'Amelio during the 2022 Michael Rubin's MLBPA x Fanatics party at City Market Social House in California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

What happened between Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker?

After dating for over a year, Barker announced their break-up through an Instagram story on 7 February 2024. According to Splash News, he captioned the post:

Hi, everyone. I would like to let you know that Charli and I broke up so that we could focus on ourselves. However, we remain friends. While I am grateful for the memories we created together, I hope you can respect our decision.

Although D'Amelio never released a statement to address the split, she revealed that the relationship was not as perfect as it appeared on screen during an appearance on The Cultured Queen in November 2023.

I feel naïve and stupid that I bragged about how perfect he was despite his red flags.

Rumoured relationship with Drake's sidekick, Zack Bia

TikToker Charli D'Amelio at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards (L). Zack Bia at the City Market Social House in 2022 (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores, Leon Bennett (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Days after her split from Landon Barker, Charlie and American DJ and record producer Zack sparked dating speculations after they were seen hanging out at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. However, the rumours soon faded as it became clear their connection was platonic.

FAQs

Charli D'Amelio was the first person to surpass both 50 million and 100 million on TikTok. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:

How old is Charli D'Amelio?

D'Amelio (20 as of April 2025) was born on 1 May 2002 in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA. Her parents are Heidi and Marc D'Amelio.

What is Charli D'Amelio’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charli is worth $45 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful digital career, lucrative brand deals and profitable business ventures.

Did Landon Barker get a tattoo of Charlie's eye?

Barker got the TikToker's eye tattooed on his arm after losing a game of rock, paper, scissors against her.

Marc, Heidi, Charli, and Dixie D'Amelio (L-R) during the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

The internet sensation began dating Cole when she was 15 and he was 17. They dated for about four months before they split in 2020.

Although Zack Bia was once rumoured to be Charli D'Amelio’s boyfriend, they have never dated. The TikTok star has only been in two confirmed relationships: with Cole Chase and Landon Barker.

