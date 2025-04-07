Who is Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend? A complete timeline of her dating history
Charli D'Amelio may have found great success on TikTok, but she has not been so lucky at love. From some of her romances only lasting months and leading to diss tracks, she has had her fair share of drama. The list of Charli D'Amelio’s boyfriends comprises high-profile relationships.
Having a relationship in the public domain can break it. This is because some people are more interested in seeing the couple break up than succeed.
Charli D'Amelio's profile summary
|Full name
|Charli Grace D’Amelio
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|1 May 2004
|Age
|20 years old (As of April 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Taurus
|Birthplace
|Norwalk, Connecticut, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height
|5'5" (165 cm)
|Weight
|54 kg (119 lbs)
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Sexual orientation
|Straight
|Marital status
|Single
|Parents
|Heidi and Marc D'Amelio
|Siblings
|Dixie D’Amelio
|Profession
|Dancer, social media personality
|Years active
|2019-present
|Net worth
|$45 million
|Social media
|InstagramTikTokX (Twitter)Facebook
Who is Charli D'Amelio's boyfriend?
Charli D'Amelio is reportedly single. The internet sensation has been romantically linked to a few public figures over the years.
Short-lived relationship with Cole Chase Hudson
D'Amelio and the internet sensation sparked dating rumours in December 2019 after a video of them kissing on New Year's Eve went viral. In a February 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chase confirmed their relationship, stating:
I am taking my time before asking her to be my girlfriend and putting a label on it. However, we are very exclusive and head over heels for each other.
However, the duo announced their split via Instagram stories in April 2020, per Cosmopolitan. Charli wrote:
Since you guys have been involved in our relationship from the start, I would like to let you all know that we are no longer together. Although it hurts me to admit it, we are better off as friends.
On the other hand, Chase said:
Charli is a fantastic person, and I am grateful to have met her. Although we are no longer an item, she will always hold a special place in my heart.
Drama-filled relationship with Landon Barker
Charli was first romantically linked with Travis Barker's son, Landon, in June 2022 after they were spotted leaving his Los Angeles concert together. The same month, a source confirmed exclusively to People that the pair was dating:
They are seeing each other, but it is still in the early stages.
Landon and D'Amelio made their relationship official the next month. During a July 2022 interview with Entertainment Tonight, she spoke about her new beau for the first time.
He is very sweet. With him, I have learnt to live life first and then think about people's opinions later.
The following month, the TikToker shared with the news outlet how she met her boyfriend, stating:
I met him through my sister, who always ensures I am in the loop on everything.
After Charli D'Amelio’s ex-boyfriend Chase seemingly released the All The Things I Hate About You diss track, Landon responded via an Instagram story that read:
If you cannot treat her right, I will do it for you!
What happened between Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker?
After dating for over a year, Barker announced their break-up through an Instagram story on 7 February 2024. According to Splash News, he captioned the post:
Hi, everyone. I would like to let you know that Charli and I broke up so that we could focus on ourselves. However, we remain friends. While I am grateful for the memories we created together, I hope you can respect our decision.
Although D'Amelio never released a statement to address the split, she revealed that the relationship was not as perfect as it appeared on screen during an appearance on The Cultured Queen in November 2023.
I feel naïve and stupid that I bragged about how perfect he was despite his red flags.
Rumoured relationship with Drake's sidekick, Zack Bia
Days after her split from Landon Barker, Charlie and American DJ and record producer Zack sparked dating speculations after they were seen hanging out at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. However, the rumours soon faded as it became clear their connection was platonic.
FAQs
Charli D'Amelio was the first person to surpass both 50 million and 100 million on TikTok. Below are some frequently asked questions about her:
How old is Charli D'Amelio?
D'Amelio (20 as of April 2025) was born on 1 May 2002 in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA. Her parents are Heidi and Marc D'Amelio.
What is Charli D'Amelio’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Charli is worth $45 million. She has amassed this wealth from her successful digital career, lucrative brand deals and profitable business ventures.
Did Landon Barker get a tattoo of Charlie's eye?
Barker got the TikToker's eye tattooed on his arm after losing a game of rock, paper, scissors against her.
How old was Charli when she dated Chase?
The internet sensation began dating Cole when she was 15 and he was 17. They dated for about four months before they split in 2020.
Although Zack Bia was once rumoured to be Charli D'Amelio’s boyfriend, they have never dated. The TikTok star has only been in two confirmed relationships: with Cole Chase and Landon Barker.
