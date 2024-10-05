17 million people applied for the Social Relief of Distress monthly grant in September

SASSA has implemented new measures to prevent fraudsters from benefitting from the grant

South Africans are concerned by the high rates of unemployment as more apply for the R370

SASSA is not concerned by the high number of applicants for the Social Relief of Distress grant, despite 17 million people applying. Image: @DA_GPL/ RapidEye.

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) received a massive 17 million applications for the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant in September.

The monthly grant, initially implemented as a payout of R350 during the coronavirus pandemic, now serves as a support mechanism for millions nationwide. The monthly payout is now R370.

KwaZulu-Natal has the highest number of applicants, with 4.4 million, followed by Gauteng with 3.2 million and Limpopo with 2.3 million.

SASSA unconcerned by increased applications

While the number of applicants increased in September, SASSA aren’t too concerned.

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi explained that the final count would be much lower as not everyone would meet the criteria to qualify.

He said fraudsters who were trying to cheat the system had been reported to the SAPS, noting that there were serious consequences for those attempting to defraud the system, as SASSA worked closely with law enforcement.

SASSA implements new system

In a bid to prevent further fraud cases, SASSA also changed up the system for recipients.

Previously, recipients could change their bank details and phone numbers without verification. Fraudsters exploited this loophole to get money sent to their accounts.

Recipients will now have to use facial biometrics linked to Home Affairs to verify their identities. Then, they will be able to change their details.

Mzansi weighs in on increase in applications

Sbusiso Mpontshane said:

“True reflection of where the country is with the unemployment rate.”

Annerine Maritz Vd Watt added:

“Government making it easy for people to live off grants instead of creating job opportunities.”

Masango Doctorsen said:

“It's simple. Get those 17 million South Africans into the job market. There is plenty of work in South Africa but little to no funding. If it’s there, cadres are plotting ways to steal some more.”

Mark Ritchie noted:

“Stop grants. Rather, create jobs so that people can earn money. The problem is people don't want to work.”

Cuban Moodley added:

“We are a welfare state.”

Mzansi sick of SASSA's incompetence

